On Sunday, August 30, a 16-year-old girl told the police that she had been the victim of rape. Police went to the apartment-hotel in Temple Court, Liverpool after the incident was reported. They arrested the men occupying one of the apartments. All six men were taken to police stations in Merseyside for questioning. An investigation has been launched into the incident as the girl and her family are receiving support. The men were released after questioning but they continue to be investigated.

At around 4:30 am, a complaint was filed by the victim of the alleged rape. The unnamed minor claimed that she had been forced to have sex by some men. Soon after the report, a number of police vehicles were seen arriving outside the Uno building on Temple Court. The police entered one of the flats which the suspects were occupying and found six men.

The men were then seen being escorted out of the building by the officers. All six men were put in separate vans and taken to separate police stations across Merseyside for questioning by detectives. The scene of the incident was cordoned off for forensic examination.

According to the Liverpool Echo, two of the accused were arrested on suspicion of rape. The other four were arrested on suspicion of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The men arrested on suspicion of rape are both aged 20. One of the accused is from Congleton in Cheshire while the other is from Stoke-on-Trent. Three of the four suspects arrested for forcing the teen to engage in sexual activity are aged 18 while one is 19-years-old. All four are from Stoke-on-Trent.

The accused were held and questioned on Sunday for their involvement in the incident. A spokesperson from Merseyside police confirmed the arrests. They stated that six men who have not been named were arrested and questioned. The police released the accused after questioning but the investigation remains ongoing.