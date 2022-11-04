Fans have been waiting for the "Skate 4" release date since Electronics Arts confirmed its development. To keep players up to speed, here's what we know about the upcoming skateboarding video game.

'Skate 4' release date speculations and latest updates

For fans, perhaps one of the most important questions that need to be answered is when "Skate 4" will be coming out. Unfortunately, there is no "Skate 4" release date at the moment and some believe its launch might still be a long way off.

To put things in perspective, the game wasn't even finished when it was first revealed in 2020. In fact, it is believed that is was still in its very early stages of development at that point. A short while thereafter, the official Twitter account verified the formation of a development team in January 2021.

More recently, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the game would "launch soon" during the company's Q3 2022 earnings call. However, based on gameplay leaks, it still appears as though the game is in the pre-alpha stage, according to TurtleBeach blog. The earliest the game could debut is 2023.

'Skate 4' Leaks

One of the biggest leaks about the upcoming skateboarding game consists of some pre-alpha video footage. According to industry insider Tom Henderson, the footage supposedly came from an early "Skate 4" playtest in April 2022.

The footage was first shared on the Odysee video app before it was shared on other sites. Jeff Grubb later commented that the footage is in line with what he learned from various sources.

"They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game," Grubb said. "To me, this is all exciting. It looks like the emphasis is on the fluidity of the animation, and it seems like EA is making good on its desire to give all its devs ample time to prototype (the Respawn method)."

'Skate 4' will have microtransactions

As previously reported by IBT, it was revealed in mid-July that "Skate 4" will be free-to-play. This means that there will be microtransactions in the game but devs assured that there will be "no map areas locked behind a paywall."