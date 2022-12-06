The "Skull and Bones" release date will finally be arriving in a few months. Barring any delays, fans of seafaring pirates will finally get their hands on the action-adventure title by Ubisoft.

"Skull and Bones" is described by GamesRadar as one of the most mysterious new games for 2023. The reason is that the pirate adventure has been in development for almost a decade, and has been delayed multiple times during that time.

While some still fear that the game might still be delayed, it appears that the final product is finally nearing its launch. Here's what we know about "Skull and Bones" so far.

'Skull and Bones' release date and platforms

On September 28, Ubisoft announced that the "Skull and Bones" release date has been moved to March 9, 2023. The publisher explained that the team need more time to "further polish and balance" the game after receiving feedback based on pre-launch technical tests.

"Skull & Bones" will be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. When the nautical adventure was originally planned for release in 2018, there were plans for PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title. However, Ubisoft later discontinued support for the two consoles as it switched its focus toward the current generation platforms.

'Skull and Bones' setting

The setting for "Skull and Bones" is during the period known as the "Golden Age of Piracy," which spanned from the 1650s to the 1730s and saw a significant increase in maritime piracy worldwide. Players will be able to explore this world as a pirate on the rise - starting out as a lowly outcast who is focused on gaining notoriety and hunting for resources, with the goal of building the ultimate pirate ship. Ubisoft has chosen an open world inspired by the Indian Ocean, which the publisher has described as being "beautiful yet dangerous."

'Skull and Bones' gameplay

The gameplay in "Skull & Bones" is made to make players feel like dangerous pirate captains. "Skull and Bones" requires players to control all of the ship's functions, including navigation, combat, and crew management, as opposed to a game like Sea of Thieves where players only control specific aspects of their ship. The gameplay is somewhat similar to the naval sections of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.

There are three different kinds of "Skull & Bones" ships: cargo, firepower, and navigation. Players need to build out a fleet of ships that is capable of handling whatever situation they may find themselves in. Thus, it is important to take into consideration that each type of ship has its own proficiencies and benefits when building a well-rounded fleet.

Cargo ships are capable of carrying the most stuff, which makes them ideal when searching for precious loot or materials for manufacturing. Firepower vessels, obviously, are the most potent in combat. Navigation ships are the fastest of the bunch, which is great for long-distance voyages.

To better suit their desired playstyle, players can personalize any of the 12 ships that are available. Additionally, players must watch out for their ship's condition and the morale of the crew; Ubisoft has even hinted that if they aren't fed correctly or kept cheerful, they may declare a mutiny.