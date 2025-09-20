Senator Ted Cruz stunned many in his own party by publicly condemning the Federal Communications Commission's threats against broadcasters airing Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Friday, the Texas Republican, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, warned that FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's actions risk setting a dangerous precedent for free speech and media regulation.

His dissent has raised questions over whether Republicans are fracturing on the issue of how far government should go in policing the airwaves.

Background on FCC and Kimmel

The controversy began after Carr threatened fines or licence reviews for networks broadcasting Jimmy Kimmel Live, citing what he described as politically biased and inflammatory content, according to CNBC.

Several Republicans backed Carr's stance, arguing that broadcasters should be held accountable for amplifying partisan narratives.

Critics, however, warned that such threats veer into government interference in media output, blurring the line between regulation and censorship. Civil-liberties advocates said the approach could chill protected speech.

The FCC rarely intervenes directly in content disputes of this kind, making Carr's threats unusual and highly contentious. Reuters noted the clash has reignited debates over how far government can go in policing media, particularly in a polarised political environment.

BREAKING: The FCC Chairman is threatening immediate action against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for deliberately misleading the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.



Chairman Brendan Carr calls Kimmel’s malicious lies are “truly sick” and says they… pic.twitter.com/mGhtGMPReI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2025

Cruz Issues Strong Statement

Cruz surprised observers by criticising Carr's approach in unusually blunt terms. He likened the threats to 'mafioso tactics, straight out of Goodfellas,' warning that regulatory pressure on broadcasters sets a precedent that could boomerang on conservatives in the future.

'If today's government can punish networks for speech you disagree with, then tomorrow's government can do the same to speech you support,' Cruz said in a statement reported by The Washington Post. He added that while he often disagreed with the content of late-night shows, the principle of free speech must take priority.

Cruz's comments underscored his view that media regulation should not be weaponised. He argued that once such tactics are normalised, they can be turned against conservative outlets if political control shifts.

Reaction Inside the Republican Party

Most Republican lawmakers have continued to defend Carr's hard line, portraying it as necessary pushback against what they consider entrenched liberal bias in mainstream broadcasting. Reuters observed that Cruz's intervention stood out as a rare public break in party ranks.

Some GOP strategists told Politico privately that Cruz's stance reflected wider unease over balancing free-speech credentials with efforts to challenge major media platforms.

While no other senior Republicans have joined him in criticising Carr, analysts say his remarks have opened space for internal debate.

The dispute highlights a broader struggle within the party: whether to defend free expression as an absolute principle or pursue more aggressive measures against perceived cultural adversaries.

Ted Cruz slams FCC Chair Carr for threatening the media:



“What he said there is dangerous as hell…That’s right out of a mafioso…It might feel good right now to threaten Kimmel, but when it is used to silence conservatives in America, we will regret it” pic.twitter.com/aSeieadsL1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 19, 2025

Wider Implications for Free Speech

Cruz's stance has reignited debate on free speech in the US. He warned conservatives risk weakening their case by endorsing government threats against broadcasters.

Media watchdogs echoed this concern in comments to The Washington Post, noting such interference could spur legal challenges and accusations of political bias.

As Republicans intensify their focus on media and cultural battles, Cruz's comments underscore an internal divide over whether heightened regulation aligns with conservative principles.

Cruz's Broader Role

Cruz's remarks carry added weight because of his position on the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees telecommunications and the FCC.

According to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Cruz has frequently used his platform to warn against government overreach in technology and media.

His intervention also fits a broader pattern in his legislative work: earlier this month, he proposed an 'AI sandbox' to allow companies to innovate under temporary regulatory exemptions while addressing risks.

His consistent focus on limiting government intervention may explain why he chose to oppose Carr publicly, despite the political risks of breaking with his party.