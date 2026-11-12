Having 10,000 followers does not mean having 10,000 potential customers. A creator with a smaller community can generate more business if followers trust their recommendations, engage with their content, and are willing to spend money on their products or services.

Shana Davis-Ross, founder and CEO of Ponte Firm, an Austin-based talent management agency, has worked with more than 100 creators building businesses through social media. During an Entrepreneur virtual event, she explained why audience relationships, relevant content, and conversions matter more than follower milestones.

Her advice offers a practical approach for entrepreneurs who want to monetise Instagram, TikTok, and other social platforms without spending all their time chasing viral attention.

Why a Smaller Audience Can Generate More Revenue

A large following can increase visibility, but it does not guarantee customer interest. Someone might watch a creator's videos regularly without ever considering a purchase. Davis-Ross emphasises building communities in which followers know, like, and trust the creator. For small businesses, this means identifying a specific audience and understanding its problems before promoting products.

For example, a skincare creator could concentrate on people struggling with sensitive skin rather than producing general beauty content. Sharing product comparisons, answering skincare questions, and explaining common mistakes can attract people with a genuine interest in the subject. The practical takeaway is to identify what followers need and develop content around those interests. A clearly defined audience also makes it easier to identify relevant products, services, and potential brand partnerships.

Which Social Media Metrics Should Creators Track?

Follower numbers are easy to measure, but they reveal little about purchasing behaviour. Davis-Ross encourages entrepreneurs to pay attention to engagement, conversations, and conversions. Creators can put this into practice by monitoring three areas:

Engagement: Are people commenting, sharing, and responding to posts?

Are people commenting, sharing, and responding to posts? Conversations: Are followers asking questions about products, prices, or services?

Are followers asking questions about products, prices, or services? Conversions: Are viewers clicking links, making enquiries, or completing purchases?

These indicators help distinguish between content that attracts attention and posts that contribute to business growth. For instance, a video with 2,000 views that generates several customer enquiries could be more valuable to a small business than one reaching 100,000 people without producing any meaningful response.

Why Viral Content Does Not Always Lead to Sales

Chasing trends can increase visibility, but creators risk attracting audiences with little interest in what they sell. Davis-Ross highlights the difference between content that generates views and content that encourages purchases. A widely shared entertainment video may attract thousands of viewers, while a specialised product demonstration reaches fewer people but generates stronger buying interest.

Entrepreneurs should therefore develop repeatable content themes around their products and expertise. A fitness business, for example, could alternate between workout demonstrations, common training mistakes, customer questions, and programme explanations. This creates multiple opportunities to reach potential customers without relying on viral trends.

How to Sell Without Making Every Post an Advertisement

Constant promotion can make followers lose interest. Davis-Ross recommends providing value before introducing products or services. A fitness entrepreneur could share practical exercise advice, explain common training mistakes, and answer questions before presenting a paid programme. Followers receive useful information while learning how the service could help them.

Creators should also make their next step clear. Depending on the business, this could mean visiting a website, requesting a consultation, or purchasing a product. Consistency matters, too. Entrepreneurs need to maintain communication and publish useful content even when follower growth slows.

Where Should Creators Spend Their Time and Money?

Maintaining multiple social media accounts can stretch limited resources. Davis-Ross advises creators to prioritise platforms where their target audiences are most active rather than chasing every trend. Businesses should also track which channels generate meaningful engagement and customer enquiries before increasing investment. Ultimately, understanding audience needs and building trust can be more valuable than accumulating millions of passive followers.