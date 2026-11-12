Olive Garden, an Italian-American pasta chain with no restaurants in the UK, drew its biggest US search interest of the week on Remembrance Day. Related searches point to a free meal. The chain offered veterans and serving troops a complimentary main course for Veterans Day, which the US marks on the same date, 11 November.

The overlap shows how differently two allies use the same date. Britain pauses to remember those killed in war. The US thanks everyone who served, often with a meal on the house. Google Trends data analysed by IBTimes UK shows US interest peaked that evening, about 11 hours after Britain fell silent.

What Olive Garden Offered Veterans

Olive Garden's owner, Darden Restaurants, confirmed the offer, according to Veteran.com. Former and active-duty service members who ate in received a free main course from a dedicated menu. Options included chicken parmigiana, cheese ravioli, fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, and never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks. Diners needed proof of service. The deal excluded drinks and tips, and family members paid full price. The chart below shows when American searches for the restaurant took off.

US searches for Olive Garden sat near their daily low at 11am in London, when it was 6am on the US East Coast. Interest then climbed through the American afternoon, hitting its weekly high at around 5pm Eastern time, or 10pm in London. The fastest-rising related search was for the chain's Veterans Day menu. In the UK, searches for the brand barely registered next to those for Remembrance Day, which peaked in the hour before the silence.

Same Armistice, Two Different Days

Both days mark the armistice that halted First World War combat on 11 November 1918, at 11am. The US called its holiday Armistice Day until 1 June 1954, when Congress swapped in the word Veterans and President Dwight Eisenhower signed off on the change. The move widened the day to honour Americans who served in every war. Eisenhower's first Veterans Day proclamation urged citizens to 'join hands in the common purpose'.

Britain's day centres on those killed in conflict. Northern Ireland's Veterans Commissioner, David Johnstone, called Armistice Day a chance to honour those who gave their lives, the News Letter reported. Poppyscotland also asks people to reflect on 'the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces past and present'. America keeps a separate day of mourning, Memorial Day. Veterans Day honours all who served but is set aside mainly to thank living veterans, according to Military.com.

What Happens Next

The offer was US-only, but the UK has its own day for the living. Armed Forces Day, held on the last Saturday of June, began in 2006 as Veterans' Day. Serving personnel can also use the Defence Discount Service, the Ministry of Defence's official discount scheme, all year.

Both November observances return on Thursday 11 November 2027, with Remembrance Sunday following three days later. Before then, the US holds Memorial Day on Monday 31 May. Britain marks Armed Forces Day on 26 June, when Southport hosts the national event for the wider military community.