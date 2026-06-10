The Dutch government wants to stop parents from making money through child influencers, arguing that children appearing in monetised social media content are effectively performing labour online.

Ministers are now pushing for tougher laws that could fine parents and outlaw commercial influencer activity involving children under 16.

What Pushed the Dutch Government to Propose This

The proposal marks one of Europe's most aggressive attempts yet to confront the booming industry built around family content, child vloggers and sponsored posts featuring minors. It also reflects a broader shift across European governments that are becoming increasingly hostile towards the unchecked reach of major social media platforms.

Dutch employment minister Thierry Aartsen argued to parliament that children used in monetised online content should fall under child labour protections in the same way as child actors or models.

Until now, influencer culture has largely escaped the scrutiny traditionally applied to entertainment industries involving minors. Family channels generating advertising revenue through toy reviews, travel videos or staged domestic content have operated in a legal grey area for years.

The Dutch government appears determined to close it.

Childhood Turned Into Online Commodity

Under the proposed changes, children under 16 would effectively be barred from participating in commercial social media content. Parents who continue using their children to generate advertising income or sponsorship revenue could face financial penalties.

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Aartsen warned that children risked losing their privacy or developing a distorted self-image when they become part of what he described as a 'revenue model' for companies or parents.

The government is no longer treating child influencers as harmless entertainment or modern family entrepreneurship. Officials are increasingly describing the practice as a form of labour exploitation dressed up as online culture.

That shift reflects growing unease across Europe about the emotional and psychological costs of growing up permanently visible online. Critics of family influencer content have long argued that children cannot meaningfully consent to having their daily lives monetised and archived for millions of strangers.

The concern extends beyond privacy. Once childhood becomes content, ordinary moments often stop being ordinary. Meals, birthdays, tantrums and school milestones can become monetisable assets tied to audience engagement.

The Dutch government's tougher stance suggests policymakers are beginning to view that dynamic as fundamentally unhealthy rather than merely commercially uncomfortable.

Europe's Regulatory Mood Is Changing

The Netherlands is not acting in isolation. Governments across Europe are steadily tightening pressure on social media companies, particularly American platforms dominating the online advertising economy.

The Dutch administration also supports broader restrictions on social media access for under-16s, though ministers want any future ban implemented across the European Union rather than confined to the Netherlands alone.

Australia's decision last year to pursue a social media ban for younger teenagers has accelerated similar debates elsewhere. France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Greece are all considering versions of stricter youth access rules.

Britain is facing similar political pressure.

Last year, Chi Onwurah, chair of the Commons science, technology and innovation committee, warned that UK laws had already become outdated when dealing with child influencers and social media earnings. Experts told MPs there were far fewer protections for children earning money online than for those working in television, film or modelling.

Child performers in traditional entertainment industries are generally protected through regulated working hours, welfare checks and rules governing supervision. Comparable safeguards for influencer content barely exist in most countries.

That gap has become harder for regulators to defend as influencer marketing evolves into a multibillion-pound industry.

A Growing Clash With US Tech Power

European governments attempting to regulate social media are increasingly colliding with both Silicon Valley and Washington.

Efforts to restrict platform access for younger users have already drawn criticism from the White House, particularly under Donald Trump's administration, which has framed some European digital regulation efforts as attacks on free speech and American business interests.

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly considering restrictions on social media access for under-16s in Britain. Yet those discussions sit inside a wider transatlantic dispute over how much power governments should exercise over online platforms used by billions of people.

Trump has repeatedly defended major US technology firms and there are concerns among European policymakers that tougher regulation could trigger retaliatory trade tensions.

Still, the Dutch proposal suggests European governments are becoming less cautious about confronting that pressure directly. The Netherlands is now attempting to draw a legal boundary that social media platforms and parents largely avoided for years.