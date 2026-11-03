Kai Cenat appeared stunned after his TikTok creator dashboard displayed an estimated balance of $23,232.11 (approximately £18,580) during a broadcast featuring Michael Jackson impersonator Looze Cannon. 'That has to be a glitch, gang,' he said, before viewers compared the figure with their wages and questioned gifts to wealthy streamers.

Footage circulated on X on 3 November following an approximately 30-minute TikTok LIVE appearance, which Cenat also broadcast on Twitch, where viewers could see his phone screen. The displayed amount became a talking point, although it does not independently establish what he earned during that single session.

How Cenat's TikTok Balance Became Visible

Cenat displayed a direct feed of his phone during the Twitch broadcast while participating in the TikTok collaboration, allowing his audience to see activity on the second platform. Opening his creator dashboard exposed the estimated balance to viewers, explaining how the account information became visible during the broadcast.

Kai Cenat leaked his TikTok revenue after a 30 minute stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/V4efNLHvJY — yoxic (@yoxics) November 3, 2026

'I don't think y'all wanna see how much money I have in this account,' he said before the phone feed was briefly cut and subsequently restored. 'Wait, this is just sitting here?' he asked, repeatedly expressing surprise at the amount and questioning whether the figure could be a glitch.

What the $23,232 Figure Actually Establishes

The financial accounts differ. The Jasmine Brand describes an existing estimated balance and separately estimates session earnings at $7,000–$7,300 (approximately £5,190–£5,420), while Complex describes the displayed $23,232.11 (approximately £17,250) as earnings from the brief stream.

The separate session estimate is not supported by published TikTok payout records in that coverage, so it should not be treated as confirmed money received by Cenat during the appearance.

The collaboration included a TikTok LIVE battle in which Cannon rapped over a beat while Cenat danced, with Cannon coming out ahead after receiving more likes and donations from viewers. The battle segment reportedly lasted approximately four to five minutes, shorter than the overall appearance discussed in the earnings coverage.

Cenat reportedly received more than 200,000 virtual gifts during the battle segment, while Cannon received over 1.4 million. Those totals are not dollar amounts and do not establish either creator's final payout.

Viewers Question Fan Gifting

The reveal prompted personal financial comparisons beneath the circulating X post, with @Curothedirector writing: 'I made that in a year.' Another user, @tjwatson25, commented: '30 minutes of streaming and I'm over here working all day.'

Other replies questioned gifting to successful creators, with @vampyyslut asking: 'why do people donate to people who are richer than them'. However, @Dreaafox defended viewers' choice to send gifts voluntarily, while @japh_man suggested the clip helped explain why some people spend so much time on TikTok LIVE.

Who Is Looze Cannon?

Cannon, whose real name is Glen Cannon, is a Detroit DJ, producer, musician and comedian known online for combining a Michael Jackson impersonation with freestyle rap during his performances. His appearances include switching between his own persona and the impersonation, the character he brought to the collaboration with Cenat.

The broadcast attracted attention for both the entertainers' exchange and the unexpected dashboard reveal, but the footage leaves unresolved how long the displayed estimated balance had been accumulating. Cenat's glitch remark captures his reaction to the figure, not evidence of a TikTok malfunction or confirmation that the full amount was immediately withdrawable.