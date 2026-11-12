Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan has surrendered to police in Nashville, Tennessee, after allegedly running over two pedestrians' feet with his pickup truck.

The 63-year-old ESPN analyst turned himself in on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, after authorities issued six misdemeanour warrants against him.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Ryan allegedly struck the pedestrians while turning on to Broadway shortly before midnight on Thursday, 5 November, leaving both with minor injuries.

Rex Ryan Accused of Leaving Scene of Accident

In a statement released on 11 November, the MNPD said the incident happened at the junction of 4th Avenue and Broadway.

Police said the two pedestrians were crossing Broadway with a walk signal when a pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue, running over both their feet and making contact with one person's leg.

According to the police account, the vehicle continued before stopping at a red light near Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way. The pedestrians reportedly approached the driver, whom officers identified as Ryan, and confronted him.

The MNPD said Ryan stepped out of the truck and argued with the pedestrians before getting back inside and driving away.

The alleged victims photographed the driver and the vehicle's number plate, which police confirmed was registered to Ryan.

TMZ, citing the police department's account, also reported that the pedestrians managed to approach Ryan at the traffic lights before he allegedly left without exchanging information.

Ryan faces six misdemeanour charges: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to provide information or render aid, and two counts of failing to obey a traffic control signal.

Ryan Released Ahead of Court Appearance

The MNPD confirmed that a judicial commissioner set Ryan's bond at $6,000.

The Associated Press reported that Ryan qualified for pretrial release under non-financial conditions and was released after surrendering at Nashville's Downtown Detention Center.

According to the AP, he is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Ryan's attorney, David Raybin, said he surrendered after learning of the charges and intended to co-operate with law enforcement as the case progressed. Raybin added that his client had limited information about the allegations because they had only just received the warrant.

Ryan has not been convicted of the allegations, which remain subject to court proceedings.

ESPN Responds to Ryan's Surrender

Ryan currently works as an analyst for ESPN, having moved into broadcasting after his NFL coaching career.

In a statement reported by the Associated Press, the network said: 'We are aware and are in touch with Rex.'

The AP reported that Ryan appeared on ESPN's NFL pregame programme on Sunday and its morning programme on Monday, with both broadcasts recorded in New York.

The incident has drawn attention because he remains a regular contributor to the network's American football coverage.

Ryan's NFL Coaching Career

Ryan served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014, leading the team to consecutive AFC Championship Games following the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

He later coached the Buffalo Bills from 2015 until 2016, when he was dismissed before the end of the season.

The Associated Press reported that Ryan interviewed for the Jets' head coaching vacancy in 2025, although the position ultimately went to Aaron Glenn.

Ryan has not returned to an NFL head coaching role since leaving Buffalo and has continued working as a television analyst for ESPN.