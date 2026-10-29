A 72-year-old great-grandmother is approaching retirement on her own terms, turning a long-running interest in adult entertainment into a business she says will help fund her later years.

DD White, who has eight great-grandchildren, says creating adult content with her Italian husband has become part of her retirement plan. The couple, married for around 40 years, began sharing videos for fun before expanding their online presence.

White's story also challenges assumptions about ageing, intimacy, and the people who choose to work in adult entertainment. But while she has built a recognisable online profile, there are no verified figures showing how much the venture earns or how much it contributes to her retirement.

From Manufacturing to a Second Career

Before entering retirement, White was a co-founder of a manufacturing company. She later returned to creating content with her husband, drawing on an interest in swinging that had been part of their relationship earlier in life.

The couple put that lifestyle aside while raising their blended family, then revisited it once their children and grandchildren were adults. They began posting material on websites aimed at people interested in swinging, according to accounts of their experience.

White said requests from men who wanted to meet her helped prompt the couple to establish their own online offering. She has since developed a presence across adult-content platforms, including OnlyFans.

The shift reflects a broader change in how some older creators approach work after retirement: rather than leaving professional life behind entirely, they use digital platforms to pursue independent ventures. In White's case, however, the financial outcome remains unclear.

Challenging Assumptions About Ageing and Intimacy

White has also spoken publicly about the way older adults are portrayed in discussions of sex and relationships. In April 2026, she wrote an article for ASN Lifestyle Magazine about the growth of the GILF category in adult entertainment.

The subject gives her career a dimension beyond a personal retirement strategy. Older performers can face assumptions that sexuality belongs primarily to younger people, while labels used in adult entertainment can shape how their work is marketed and understood.

White's public commentary offers a perspective from someone working in the industry herself. It also places her experience within a wider conversation about ageing, autonomy, and how adults define their identities later in life.

Her story should not, however, be taken as evidence that adult-content creation is a reliable retirement solution. Income can vary, and public visibility does not reveal a creator's earnings, costs, or long-term financial security.

An Established Online Presence

White's venture is not limited to a newly opened OnlyFans profile. Industry publication XBIZ reported in July 2026 that she had launched DDWhiteXX.com, a website for full-length videos from DD White Productions. Its coverage also records further releases and podcast appearances during the year.

In August, White appeared on Turned On With Sue and John, a podcast hosted by Sue McGarvie and John Mielke. She has also received recognition within the adult-entertainment industry, including an ASN Award for Best ASN Lifestyle Magazine 2025 Cover, announced in August 2026.

Her Instagram account had nearly 35,000 followers at the time of the October 2026 report. That audience provides a measure of her online reach, though it does not establish how much revenue her platforms generate.

For White, the retirement plan appears to combine an established relationship, a developing online business, and a willingness to work in a field that attracts attention across generations. Whether it delivers lasting financial security is a separate question, one that cannot be answered without reliable information about her income and expenses.