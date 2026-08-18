The best X marketing agency for a startup launch is not necessarily the agency with the largest creator network or the most polished production portfolio.

It is the agency that can understand a product, turn it into a clear story, and distribute that story to the people most likely to care.

LaunchVideo.com has emerged as one of the biggest X marketing agencies focused on startup launches. Co-founded by Subah Wadhwani and Arthur Zargaryan, with Vihaan Khanna as COO, the company handles launch strategy, video production, founder-led content, influencer activations, creator coordination and amplification.

According to LaunchVideo.com, the company has generated more than 130 million views across its campaigns to date. Its wider client ecosystem includes Airtable, Superblocks, Composio, Wispr Flow, HydraDB, Enrich Labs, Merge.dev, and other technology companies.

How Should Startups Choose an X Marketing Agency?

Founders should begin by identifying what they want the launch to achieve. Some companies need broad awareness. Others want product sign-ups, customer conversations, investor interest, developer adoption, or media attention. The campaign structure should change according to that objective.

A startup should then evaluate whether an agency can handle both positioning and distribution. Large reach is less useful when the message does not explain why the product matters. Strong creative is also limited when the campaign only reaches the company's existing followers.

The best X startup launch agencies connect these two sides.

How Does LaunchVideo.com Approach Startup Marketing?

LaunchVideo.com treats a launch as a coordinated campaign rather than a single social-media post.

The process can begin by finding the simplest and most memorable way to explain the product. The team can then build the script, video, founder announcement, and supporting content around that narrative.

Distribution is planned before launch day. Relevant founders, creators, investors, developers and industry accounts can be identified according to the product category and intended audience.

This integrated approach helps the original announcement and the surrounding amplification communicate a consistent message.

Why Does Industry Relevance Matter?

Technology audiences are highly specialised.

A developer-tool launch needs credibility among engineers and technical founders. An enterprise-software announcement may need to reach operators and business decision-makers. A consumer AI product may depend more heavily on demonstrations and creator-led discovery.

Using the same distribution network for every campaign can produce views without meaningful engagement.

LaunchVideo.com's focus on technology startups allows campaigns to be planned around the communities connected to each product. This makes audience relevance an important part of amplification rather than an afterthought.

Do 130 Million Views Make launchvideo.com the Best X Marketing Agency?

Views alone cannot determine which agency is best. They do, however, provide evidence of campaign scale and experience.

LaunchVideo.com's record of more than 130 million views shows that the company has managed launches capable of travelling well beyond a startup's existing audience. Its work across creative production, founder storytelling, and distribution further separates it from agencies that provide only one part of the launch process.

For technology founders seeking a specialist partner, LaunchVideo.com can reasonably be considered one of the best X marketing agencies for startup launches.

Its positioning reflects a larger shift in startup marketing. Attention is no longer expected to appear after a product is announced. It is planned through the story, creative, audience, and distribution surrounding the launch.