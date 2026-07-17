There is no shortage of frameworks for scaling a technology company. Most focus on what to add: headcount, product lines, market coverage and operational infrastructure. Far fewer address what to protect.

For David Natroshvili, founder and CEO of SPRIBE, the thing most worth protecting is also the most vulnerable to growth: simplicity. Not as a design aesthetic, but as a structural discipline that runs from product decisions to the way the organisation communicates across five countries and 420 employees.

'Simplicity always wins,' Natroshvili has said. 'Whether it's product design, decision-making, or communication, the most effective solutions are usually the ones that remove friction, not add features.'

That conviction traces directly to how SPRIBE was built. When Natroshvili founded the company in 2018, the design mandate for every product was straightforward: a player should be able to understand what a game asks of them within seconds, decide whether to engage and experience a complete round without friction.

That principle produced Aviator, the multiplayer crash-format title that now counts more than 70 million monthly active players globally and processes more than 400,000 interactions per minute, according to the company. It also produced the Turbo Games portfolio that followed, with each title built around the same logic: fast, clear, socially engaging and mobile-first by design.

Seven years later, SPRIBE operates across more than 60 regulated markets, works with more than 6,000 operator clients and employs 420 people across offices in Warsaw, Kyiv, Tallinn, Tbilisi and the Isle of Man.

The company has launched a full-stack operator platform in Broadway, expanded partnerships with UFC, WWE and AC Milan, and built an operator tooling suite that includes configurable tournaments, mission structures and promotional mechanics. By any measure, the growth has been substantial.

According to Natroshvili, however, that is where the real work begins.

The Pressure That Scale Creates

The threat to simplicity is rarely dramatic. It does not arrive through a single bad decision. Instead, it accumulates through individually reasonable ones: a feature added because an operator requested it, a process layer introduced to manage a compliance requirement, or a product line extended because the market had room for it.

Each addition appears justified in isolation. Over time, however, the cumulative effect is a company whose products and internal operations have quietly become more complicated than the thing that originally worked.

Natroshvili describes this dynamic as one of the most consistent challenges in building a technology company. Growth generates organisational momentum that naturally pushes towards more: more features, more markets, more teams, more review stages and more documentation.

The discipline required to resist that momentum, identifying what genuinely adds value and what simply accumulates complexity, is not a design skill. It is a prioritisation skill, one that must be practised deliberately at every stage.

'Innovation dies when speed replaces focus,' he has said. 'Growth is important, but you must protect the space where new ideas are born: small, empowered teams with a clear mandate to experiment.'

That framing points to something specific about how SPRIBE approaches product development. When the company launched Pilot Chicken in early 2026, its newest crash-format title, the product brief followed the same parameters as Aviator in 2019: gameplay immediately understandable, rounds fast, player agency clear. The addition of a maximum win multiplier of 1,000,000x and variable volatility settings extended the product's range without changing its foundational logic. Complexity was added at the operator configuration layer, where it serves a purpose, rather than at the player-facing layer, where it creates friction.

The distinction matters. According to the company, SPRIBE's Turbo Games portfolio reached eight billion total interactions in 2024 and grew its player base by 32 per cent year on year in 2025. Across titles including Mines, HiLo, Keno and Plinko, each game operates on a single clear mechanic. The portfolio is diverse in format but consistent in design.

The Organizational Version of the Same Problem

Natroshvili is equally direct that protecting simplicity is not only a product challenge. It also extends to the way SPRIBE is managed as a distributed organisation, which he believes is where many growing companies lose focus.

When the company was smaller, decisions moved quickly because those making them and those affected by them worked in close proximity. As SPRIBE expanded across multiple countries and time zones, the distance between decision and execution widened.

The default organisational response is often to compensate with more process: additional sign-off stages, documentation requirements and coordination layers. Some of that is appropriate and necessary. But processes that slow decision-making in a fast-moving market carry their own costs, and Natroshvili sees them as another form of complexity that must be managed rather than accepted automatically.

Instead, SPRIBE has focused on clarity: clear goals communicated consistently across every team, clear ownership so the person closest to a problem has the authority to act, and what Natroshvili describes as deliberate overcommunication across distributed teams.

In a geographically dispersed organisation, he argues, the absence of communication does not produce neutrality. It produces misalignment.

'Communication can be tricky without intentional effort,' he has said. 'Misunderstandings and silos creep in. We've learned to over-communicate, use clear written guidelines, and keep video calls focused to bridge the distance.'

Rather than building increasingly elaborate coordination mechanisms, SPRIBE invests in making goals and decision-making principles clear enough that coordination happens without constant escalation. Complexity is managed at the system level so it does not have to be managed repeatedly at the interaction level.

What the Principle Looks Like at 420 People

Natroshvili has also reflected publicly on how his leadership role has evolved as SPRIBE has grown.

In the company's early years, involvement in every significant decision was both possible and necessary. At 420 employees across five countries, it is neither.

The shift, he says, is not one of disengagement but of reorientation: from making decisions to creating the conditions in which good decisions can be made without requiring his involvement.

'In the early days, I tried to be involved in everything,' he has said. 'Today, I focus on direction and people. The stronger the team, the lighter the founder's touch should be. Leadership becomes less about control and more about creating the right environment for others to excel.'

That evolution is itself an application of the simplicity principle. A leadership model that routes every significant decision through the founder creates a single point of failure and imposes a built-in ceiling on growth.

Building a team with the clarity and authority to act independently is the organisational equivalent of removing friction from a product. It enables the business to operate faster and more reliably than any individual decision-maker could sustain alone.

For the wider technology sector, Natroshvili's perspective offers a useful counterweight to the dominant scaling narrative.

The companies that attract the most attention during periods of rapid growth are often those announcing the most: new products, new markets and new capabilities in quick succession. What is less visible, and arguably more important to long-term performance, is the discipline applied to what is deliberately left out.

SPRIBE's trajectory—from a single product in 2019 to 70 million monthly active players, 15 industry awards in 2025 and a full-stack operator platform—has been built on expansion that preserved its original product philosophy rather than abandoning it.

Whether that coherence can be maintained as the company continues to scale is, by Natroshvili's own account, the organisation's most important challenge.

'The most effective solutions are usually the ones that remove friction,' he has said. 'That doesn't get easier as a company grows. It requires more deliberate effort, not less.'

For leaders navigating similar tensions between growth and product integrity, the lesson is practical: protecting simplicity is not a one-off design decision. It is an ongoing organisational commitment that must be renewed—and defended—at every stage of growth.