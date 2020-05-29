Kristin Kreuk is excited to see what Emmanuelle Chriqui can bring to TV screens as Lana Lang in The CW show "Superman & Lois."

The Canadian actress played the role of Lana Lang in "Smallville" and although she admitted that she no longer feels an intense connection to the show, she is looking forward to seeing the direction "Superman & Lois" will take with the characters.

"It's so fun to have 'Smallville' get incorporated into the current comic book shows. It feels like we're in a continuum, which is really neat," Kreuk told TV Line.

She added that it is great to see Lana's legacy live on and said that she does not know much about the new show. However, she believes it is going to "be a lot of fun."

"She's a great character, and with the freedom that's afforded creators right now in regards to comic book characters, I think they can adjust and adapt her into a more modern position in the world," Kreuk continued adding, "I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe."

In "Superman & Lois" Lana Lang will be older and no longer in her teens as she first appeared in "Smallville." She will be in her late 30s or early 40s, which would explain Chriqui's casting. Kreuk said it is great that another Canadian is playing the character and believes that the "Entourage" alum will do well as Lana.

"I am excited to... hear about how the show portrays her. She's an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome," the "Beauty and the Beast" star said of Lana. As for Chriqui, she described the actress as "wonderful, and very nice."

"Superman & Lois" also stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Both actors portrayed the same characters on "Supergirl." Kreuk said she is open to a cameo appearance in the Arrowverse series. Other cast members include Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, and Alex Garfin. The show premieres on The CW in January 2021.