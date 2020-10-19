While Tiffany Trump is receiving huge criticism over her recent lavish birthday bash in Miami held without social distancing measures, "Saturday Night Live" decided to poke fun at it and her relationship with the Trump family.

One particular skit about Trump kids in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" saw Chloe Fineman portraying Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump. Fineman was joined by comedy versions of Tiffany's half-brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Junior, played by Alex Moffat and Mikey Day respectively, reports Independent.

The Trump brothers were doing their usual Abbott and Costello routine when Tiffany appeared in the frame wearing a sailors hat and clutching a bottle of champagne. The costume was a nod to the first daughter's recent party at 'Kiki on the River,' a Greek restaurant along the Miami River, where she wore the restaurant's signature sailor's cap while enjoying the Dom Perignon bottle.

The skit mostly poked fun at Tiffany's seemingly distanced relationship with her father as compared to the rest of the Trump children and even referred to her as "Notvanka" (not Ivanka). "Who's that lady?" Eric asked his brother when Tiffany arrived, to which Donald Jr replied: "That's your sister, Eric."

"Wait, Tiff – I don't know if you and your sister have met," Donald Jr further quipped, to which Fineman's Tiffany replied: "Not in person, no."

The SNL sketch of Tiffany, who is the fourth child and youngest daughter of Donald Trump and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples, also joked about the relationship between her and the POTUS. When asked if the US President who recently recovered from COVID-19 illness is respecting social distancing guidelines, Fineman's Tiffany replied: "No, daddy has always taken the six-foot social distance rule very seriously with me."

The episode was hosted by "Insecure" star Issa Rae, marking her hosting debut. Its main segment was based on Donald Trump and Joe Biden's simultaneous town halls on NBC and ABC last week. While Jim Carrey's Biden was asked softball questions with "a story and math problem," Alec Baldwin's Trump was pressed for his comments on QAnon conspiracy theory and his coronavirus test.