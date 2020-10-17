Tiffany Trump enjoyed a week long birthday celebration as she turned 27 on Tuesday. Apart from excesses, US president Donald Trump's younger daughter also received birthday wishes from her older half-sister Ivanka, but it went horribly wrong.

Donald Trump's daughter with Marla Maples started her birthday celebrations early on Oct. 10. Tiffany Trump's older half-sister took to Twitter to wish her little sister, but unfortunately Ivanka Trump tagged a fake account with just over 700 followers by mistake.

Ivanka tweeted a sweet picture of herself carrying Tiffany when they were both children. "Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!" she wrote. Tiffany's real account is @TiffanyATrump.

Tiffany received a lot of backlash online for celebrating her birthday at multiple hot spots in Miami amid the pandemic. To top it, the president's daughter birthday parties took places without social distancing or wearing a mask.

Earlier in the week, anti-Trump social media platform Meidas Touch had posted a video accusing Tiffany of recklessly and lavishly celebrating her birthday amid the pandemic. The 27-year-old also hosted a $25,000 per head "dessert" reception for her father's campaign at the Doral on Thursday.

Sources said that Tiffany started off her birthday week joined by a group of eight friends, including her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The Georgetown Law graduate, whose father was hospitalised for three days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, began the night with a trip to Komodo, a local restaurant.

"They don't have to wear masks at the table which is socially distanced in the dining room, but her group of friends were all cozy and close together," a source said speaking to People.

Later that night the group went to Kiki on the River, where partner Aris Nanos greeted the group with a champagne complete with patriotic sparklers and American flags.

"Tiffany was smiling and laughing and having a great time while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with her pals," another source told People. "Later in the evening, her friends offered a toast by singing 'Hava Nagila' and other rousing Israeli party songs."

On Monday night, she visited Papi Steak with her boyfriend and their friends where she was "surprised at the end of the meal when she was given a huge, personalised, three-tiered cake with photos of herself, including a picture with her father".

On Tuesday, Tiffany was seen wearing a blue bathing suit on Miami Beach, where she reportedly went shopping while wearing a black sequin mask. That night, she also visited Swan, another Miami hot spot.

#ByeTiffany trended on Twitter, as social media users critically contrasted Tiffany's actions with the sacrifices they said they have had to make due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reps for the Trump Organization did not respond to People's request for comment.