A very unlikely friendship has come to light as Snoop Dogg has revealed Prince William and Prince Harry are "his boys."

The American hip-hop star said that he started a friendship with the royal siblings after he found out that they were fans of his work. In a conversation with The Mirror, he said, "Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we've been cool ever since."

"I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that," the rapper added.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker had previously said that he is indebted to William and Harry as he was about to get kicked out of England until Queen Elizabeth II granted him permission to stay upon the request of her grandsons. "When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be in the country," the rapper had told Observer magazine in 2015.

"Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There's a mutual love and respect," he said back then.

Incidentally, the 49-year-old now lives close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion in California. When asked about his opinion on the couple's controversial exit as senior royals and subsequent financially-independent careers, Dogg applauded their courage and said he "respects" them for leading their lives on their terms.

"I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn't invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he's got an even bigger set of balls. Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can't be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that," he explained.

The musician even went on to invite the duke and the duchess of Sussex to "Snoop crib" for Thanksgiving dinner, noting they would be in for "something special" if they chose to attend. He revealed that though people earlier used to assume he does not have any skills in the kitchen, he learnt cooking from the best- top chef and friend Gordon Ramsay.

"They saw my cooking show and now they know that I can. I met up with my boy Gordon and he has taught me a few things," he said.