Millions of Americans are set to receive their next Social Security payments on Wednesday, 18 November, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) continues distributing retirement benefits. Retirees claiming at age 70 in 2026 could qualify for up to $5,181 a month, provided they meet strict earnings requirements.

The upcoming payment covers beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month, according to the agency's official 2026 payment calendar. Others will receive their money later in November, depending on their birth dates and when they began collecting benefits.

Who Will Receive Social Security Payments This Week?

The SSA generally distributes retirement benefits on three Wednesdays each month, using recipients' birthdays to determine when their money arrives.

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th receive payments on the second Wednesday.

Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday.

Birthdays that fall between the 21st and 31st receive their benefits on the fourth Wednesday.

Under this arrangement, retirees in the middle group are scheduled to receive their November payments on 18 November. However, not everyone follows this timetable.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, along with those collecting both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), generally receive their retirement benefits on the third of each month.

SSI payments are normally issued on the first, although weekends and federal holidays can shift payment dates. The SSA advises recipients to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency if their payment does not arrive on the expected date.

Who Qualifies for the Maximum $5,181 Benefit?

Social Security retirement payments also vary according to a worker's lifetime earnings and the age at which benefits begin. The SSA estimates that the average retired worker will get approximately $2,094 monthly by December 2026, before the next Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA) takes effect.

However, some retirees qualify for substantially higher amounts. The maximum monthly retirement benefit for someone claiming at age 70 in 2026 is $5,181.

Social Security allows people to claim retirement benefits as early as age 62, but doing so permanently reduces their monthly payments if they have not reached full retirement age. Delaying a claim beyond full retirement age increases monthly benefits through age 70.

The figures reflect maximum possible benefits rather than amounts guaranteed to every retiree. Actual payments depend on individual earnings histories and claiming decisions.

This Week's Payments Won't Include the New COLA

This week's Social Security payments will not yet include the newly announced 2027 COLA. The 3.6% increase will apply to benefits starting in 2027, but some recipients will see the adjustment before the new year.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive higher payments beginning in January 2027. However, approximately 7.3 million people receiving SSI will get their increased payments earlier, on 31 December 2026

The annual adjustment aims to help benefits keep pace with inflation. It is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The SSA estimates that the 3.6% COLA will raise the average retired worker's monthly benefit from $2,094 to $2,170, an increase of about $76. The adjustment will be applied automatically to eligible benefits. Thus, recipients do not need to apply or take any additional steps to receive the increase.