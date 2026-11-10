The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed that eligible households will begin receiving Winter Fuel Payments of up to £300 in November or December 2026. The annual, tax-free payment is given to eligible older people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to help with the steep heating costs. Those born on or before 27 June 1960 will potentially qualify, subject to the scheme's eligibility rules.

Winter Fuel Payments Explained as DWP Confirms Payment Schedule

The news was released after the DWP published updated guidance confirming when payments will start and who qualifies for the support. Eligible recipients will receive a letter in October or November explaining how much they will receive and the payment method.

Most eligible people will be paid automatically into the same bank account used for their State Pension or other qualifying benefits. In most cases, there is no need to submit a claim.

Winter Fuel Payment is based on a person's age and circumstances during the qualifying week, which runs from 21 to 27 September this year. The payment does not affect entitlement to other benefits.

People living alone or with someone who is not eligible may receive £200 if they were born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960. Those born before 28 September 1946 may receive £300.

Payment amounts vary depending on age, household circumstances and whether recipients receive certain qualifying benefits. Some households with eligible recipients may receive £100, £150 or £200 instead.

Winter Fuel Payments May Be Recovered Through the Tax System

While many people will receive the payment automatically, some groups must make a claim. These include people who do not receive any of the listed qualifying benefits and have not received a Winter Fuel Payment before, or those who have deferred their State Pension since their last payment.

The DWP also confirmed that people with taxable income above £35,000 will have their Winter Fuel Payment recovered by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The money may be reclaimed through a change to a person's tax code or through their Self Assessment tax return.

'If HMRC changes your tax code to pay back your Winter Fuel Payment, they'll contact you by email or post. This means the tax deducted from your wages, salary or pension will increase', said HMRC.

Some recipients may also see higher monthly tax deductions because HMRC may recover two Winter Fuel Payments through the same tax code.

Who Is Not Eligible for Winter Fuel Payments

Not everyone is eligible for the payment. Individuals who usually live outside England, Wales or Northern Ireland, people who were only visiting during the qualifying week, individuals who were in prison throughout the week, or individuals who received free hospital treatment for the whole of the qualifying week and the year before that are not eligible.

People living in care homes can still receive the payment in some circumstances. They are not, however, eligible if they receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and have lived in a care home continuously since 29 June 2026 or earlier.

The DWP advises individuals who believe that they are eligible but do not receive a letter to check whether they need to submit a claim. Any Winter Fuel Payment received does not affect entitlement to other benefits.