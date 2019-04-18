A South Florida teenager, who was the subject of an FBI and Denver Police manhunt since Tuesday for threatening Denver-area schools, was found dead Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities announced.

Sol Pais, 18, was reportedly seen running naked with a gun near a lodge at the base of Mount Evans and 33 miles west of Denver, and later was discovered dead in the area of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Jeff Shrader.

We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

Pais, who flew to Denver from Miami, had been wanted for statements and apparent threats made towards schools in the area. After arriving in Denver, she immediately purchased a shotgun and ammunition. She was also said to have an "infatuation" with the 1999 Columbine Shooting, which has its 20th Anniversary on April 20.

Her last confirmed sighting was Sunday in Miami while she was with her father, who reportedly begged her to come home. He told Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ that "it's like a bad dream."

In response to the threat, over a dozen school districts were closed on Wednesday as police and FBI began a thorough search of the area for Pais.

