Sophie Rain has welcomed the defeat of Florida Republican candidate James Fishback, who proposed a 50 per cent 'sin tax' on OnlyFans income. Fishback lost the state's primary after singling out Rain as a potential target of his plan. The 21-year-old creator said the proposal was an attack on women who make money online.

Fishback made the proposal personal for Rain by publicly calculating she could owe Florida $42 million under his plan. He said the tax would discourage participation in the industry and raise money for schools and teacher pay. The creator had already told critics she pays her fair share in taxes.

Fishback won just 10.5 per cent of the Republican vote, while US Representative Byron Donalds secured the party's nomination with 47.8 per cent. In an interview following the result, Rain said she was delighted at Fishback's defeat.

Why Sophie Rain Became the Target of a Political Attack

Sophie Rain became one of the internet's most recognisable OnlyFans creators after claiming enormous earnings from the subscription platform. Her rise has been unusual because she has publicly described herself as a Christian and has said she maintains personal boundaries that challenge assumptions about adult-content creators.

Rain also co-founded the Bop House with fellow creator Aishah Sofey in December 2024. The Bop House was a Florida-based creator collective that brought together young OnlyFans personalities to live, collaborate and produce content under a shared social-media brand.

The collective quickly attracted attention online, with its members building large combined followings across TikTok, Instagram and other platforms. Rain later left the group, but the Bop House helped cement her status as more than simply an individual creator by turning its members into a recognisable internet brand.

The $42 Million Claim Against Rain

The dispute between Rain and Fishback escalated when the politician named the OnlyFans star directly in a post on X, claiming that she would owe the state $42 million under his proposed tax. The calculation was based on Rain's publicly claimed earnings and became one of the most widely discussed elements of the proposal because it transformed an abstract policy debate into a striking figure attached to one of OnlyFans' best-known creators.

Sophie is pissed at me because she's about to pay the State of Florida $42 million in taxes, which I'll proudly use to increase teacher pay and improve school lunches.



I refuse to let smart and capable young women like @SophieRaiin be exploited by OnlyFans and its rapacious… https://t.co/9gHdCpVysx pic.twitter.com/MzjVVYj47y — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 13, 2026

Fishback said the tax was designed to discourage what he called exploitation on the platform. He said revenue could be directed towards public education, teacher pay, school lunches and other programmes. However, the row also highlighted a broader political question: whether governments should use tax policy to punish or discourage legal forms of work that politicians consider morally objectionable.

Fishback Defeated as Rain Celebrates

Rain's reaction followed months of sparring over a proposal that would have placed an extraordinary tax burden on Florida-based OnlyFans creators. Fishback had pitched a 50 per cent state tax on income derived from the platform, describing it as the first measure that would deter people from joining the adult-content industry.

But the proposal also made Rain a political talking point. Her claimed success on OnlyFans, including her assertion that she has earned more than $100 million since joining the platform in 2023, made her the most prominent example used to back Fishback's tax pitch.

Rain has said politicians should not use successful female online creators as scapegoats. For her, Fishback's primary result appeared to provide a sense of vindication after a very public clash.

Donalds Now Moves on to the General Election

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While Rain celebrated Fishback's defeat, the election result also reshaped Florida's wider political contest. Donalds, who had backing from Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination and will face Democrat David Jolly in November's election to replace term-limited Governor Ron DeSantis.

For Rain, however, the immediate significance was simpler. The candidate who had publicly calculated a potential $42 million tax bill for her failed to secure his party's nomination. The dispute was not merely about an internet personality commenting on politics.

Rain had become a named example in a proposed policy that could have directly affected her income, and Fishback's defeat brought their very public clash to an abrupt political end.