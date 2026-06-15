OnlyFans 'agents' are reportedly taking up to half of creators' earnings, while some are accused of controlling, threatening, and abusing them, according to allegations from dozens of UK creators and internal agency practices linked to the adult content platform OnlyFans.

The BBC investigation found that creators are not adequately protected from coercive arrangements that often begin with promises of support and higher income. The investigation comes after rapid growth in a shadow industry of 'OnlyFans management agencies,' which recruit creators, run their accounts, and take a share of earnings in exchange for supposed business growth.

While some operate legitimately, the BBC says it uncovered patterns of alleged exploitation, including financial control and intimidation.

High-Commission Management Deals Inside OnlyFans

OnlyFans' subscription-based platform lets creators sell content directly to paying subscribers, with the company taking a 20% cut. Around 4.6 million creators now use the service globally, and annual profits for its parent company, Fenix International, have reached hundreds of millions of dollars in recent filings.

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Alongside that growth, a parallel market of 'OnlyFans managers' has emerged.

These agents often promise to increase visibility and earnings, but contracts reviewed by the BBC show commissions commonly around 50%, with some rising as high as 70%. In many cases, managers are also given access to creator accounts, including logins and payment tools.

Lawyers quoted in the investigation say these arrangements can create serious imbalances of power. Matt Jury, from McCue Jury & Partners, described the relationships as placing some creators in situations resembling financial dependency, particularly when exit clauses and penalties make it difficult to leave contracts.

Sophie Kemp, a public law specialist at Kingsley Napley, said the agreements often fall short of fair commercial standards and may represent an early stage of exploitation rather than genuine business support.

The BBC also reported that discussions in private online groups for agents included instructions on taking control of creator accounts and maximising control over earnings. Some users openly described tactics involving account access, password changes, and pressure to retain creators under contract.

Allegations Of Control And Intimidation

The investigation includes testimony from multiple creators who say their experiences moved far beyond financial arrangements.

Rebecca, a 29-year-old creator from South Wales, told the BBC she joined an agency expecting professional support but instead experienced escalating control. She alleges she was insulted, isolated from friends, and later threatened after attempting to change account access details. She also says she received abusive messages referencing her daughter, and described violent incidents outside her home involving masked men.

One message seen by the BBC included a direct threat, while Rebecca says she was later attacked at her property, suffering injuries, including bruising to her throat and legs. She believes the incidents were linked to her agency, although this has not been independently verified by police.

Other creators described similar patterns of pressure. One said they were told they would have to pay £10,000 to leave a contract. Another said managers threatened to delete accounts or take legal action if they resisted control over pricing or content.

In one case, a creator said she felt forced into producing explicit material she did not want to make, later discovering it had been sold for far less than she had insisted on.

OnlyFans has said it does not endorse third-party agencies and insists it has safeguards in place, including account moderation and payment checks through external providers. A spokesperson said the platform complies with its obligations under UK online safety law and encourages users to report abuse or exploitation.

However, critics argue that enforcement gaps remain, particularly when harmful behaviour occurs outside the platform itself or through external contracts. The UK's anti-slavery commissioner, Eleanor Lyons, said the cases described show signs of coercion and financial control that warrant closer scrutiny from regulators.

Ofcom, which oversees online safety regulation in the UK, said platforms must assess risks involving illegal content and take appropriate action where required, though it noted that offences occurring entirely offline may fall outside its remit.

Inside The Risky Economy Around OnlyFans

The major concern highlighted in the report is the lack of formal regulation around management agencies operating in the creator economy.

Unlike traditional talent representation in entertainment industries, these agents are largely unlicensed, with limited legal oversight over contract terms, commissions, or conduct.

Creators interviewed by the BBC described feeling trapped between high earnings potential and fear of losing control of their accounts or income. Some said they only realised the extent of control after signing contracts that allowed agencies to change account details or enforce strict content rules.

Legal experts warn that the rapid expansion of the sector has outpaced safeguards, leaving individuals who are often young and self-employed exposed to coercive business practices that are difficult to challenge once contracts are signed.