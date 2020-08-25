Sophie Turner has her own throne. Seated on which, she can honour her much-loved "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark every now and then. The new mother gave a sneak peek of the family's new accessory through her Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 24-year-old actress shared a photo of Sansa Strak's throne that fans will remember seeing in the "Game of Thrones" finale, last year. The image of the throne was shared via the actress's Instagram stories which may have expired now. Therefore, it is not available for viewing.

The picture of the throne that highlighted Sansa's glory at the end of the series was captioned "Welcome Home," according to E! It has now found a permanent home at Turner and her husband Joe Jonas' home.

As the show came to an end with the episode titled "The Iron Throne," Turner's character Sansa survived the wars and rose to power. She was coronated on her beloved throne and was declared queen of the newly independent north.

"It was kind of the perfect ending for her," Turner told The New York Times following the controversial finale that had several fans asking for a remake.

Following her successful stint on "Game of Thrones," the actress has appeared on numerous other film and televisions shows. Other than Sansa, she is also credited for bringing Marvel character Jean Grey to life for "X-Men: Apocalypse" and her stand-alone movie "Dark Phoenix."

After achieving several milestones in her professional life, Turner has accomplished one in her personal life too. Turner and Jonas welcomed their first baby, Willa Jonas, last month. The couple kept most of their pregnancy a secret from social media. They haven't shared much even after their baby was born and continue to keep things private.

However, the couple is slowly returning to social media. According to Elle, Jonas recently posted photos of themselves using a "cartoon princess" filter on Instagram. The couple individually posed for the pictures using AR filter designer Paige Piskin's and looked adorable in their princess avatar.

"They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie," a source told E!