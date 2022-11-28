Finally, the "A Space for the Unbound" release date has been officially announced. Previously, there was some uncertainty surrounding the upcoming slice-of-life game due to the disagreement between its previous publisher and developers.

'A Space for the Unbound' release date and platforms

Publishers Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide, and developer Mojiken Studio officially announced that the launch of "A Space for the Unbound" will be on January 19, 2023, according to Gematsu. The slice-of-life narrative adventure will release for multiple gaming platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

While waiting for the game's release next year, gamers can access the free prologue and chapter one demo on Steam and give it a try.

'A Space for the Unbound' setting and plot

"'A Space for the Unbound" will be set in the late 90'2 in a small town somewhere in rural Indonesia, according to the game's Steam page. The story follows the lives of the game's two main characters, Atma and Raya, who recently graduated high school.

Unknown to the two, something is about to shatter their idyllic rural lifestyle. A new threat will emerge and it is up to the two high school sweethearts to look for ways to deal with the situation.

"When a mysteriously supernatural power is suddenly unleashed threatening their existence, they must explore and investigate their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world, and perhaps learn more about each other," Steam's overview of the game reads. "Set in a small town inspired by 90s era rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound presents an endearing story-driven experience with a vibrant environment waiting to be explored."

'A Space For The Unbound' creator explains the choice for the game's setting

Meanwhile, the game's creator Dimas Novan discussed why he choose the game's setting. "To pay tribute, be nostalgic, and remember is the main motivation for how these games are made," Novan explained, according to Rock Paper Shotgun. "When I was young, it was one of my dreams to make a story that was set in an Indonesian high school."

"That dream was heavily influenced by the activity I discovered on the internet named 'anime pilgrimage', an activity where a group of people try to compare real-life locations with its anime counterpart. It was very surprising to me, to learn how an artist can insert their own subjectivity and breathe a new life into the already existing environment. A Space For The Unbound and Banyu Lintar Angin is the very culmination of my dream back then," he added.