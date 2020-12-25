King Felipe VI of Spain, who was under a lot of pressure to address his father Juan Carlos' alleged financial irregularities, appeared to talk about it in his Christmas speech.

In his highly-anticipated holiday address, King Felipe did not mention the name of former King Juan Carlos I, who has gone into self-imposed exile to UAE amid corruption allegations. However, the Spanish monarch did talk about the importance of principles and ethical obligations, and how they are above any consideration, "even personal or family ones."

The 52-year-old began his speech by remembering those missing from Christmas celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledged those who have lost close ones to COVID-19. "In thousands of homes there is a void impossible to fill due to the death of your loved ones, whom I now want to remember with emotion and with all respect," he said.

The monarch also paid tribute to frontline workers and addressed the economical crisis caused by the pandemic. He said: "Many citizens and families live the anguish of unemployment; the anguish of barely meeting basic needs; some of you now feel the sadness of having to abandon a business to which you have dedicated your life." The king noted that the younger generation "deserve to have the best training," as "Spain cannot afford a lost generation."

Felipe also urged the citizens to show unity and support each other to overcome the challenges that have emerged in 2020. He then made a brief, but obvious reference to the situation surrounding his father, who had abdicated the throne in favour of him in June 2014 due to corruption allegations. The 82-year-old former king along with his former mistress, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittfenstein, have been placed under investigation over allegedly improper ties to business deals in Saudi Arabia.

Felipe said in his speech: "Together with our democratic principles and compliance with the laws, we also need to preserve the ethical values ​​that are at the roots of our society....moral and ethical principles...oblige us all without exceptions; and they are above any consideration, of whatever nature, even personal or family ones."

King Felipe will be spending this Christmas privately with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.