Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup over England 1-0 on Sunday, but it was a bittersweet day for match-winning goal scorer Olga Carmona. The Spanish skipper reportedly found out soon after lifting the trophy that her father had passed away the day before.

Carmona was the final match MVP for Spain after scoring the only goal that proved to be the difference between Spain and England. She slotted in at the 29th minute and never looked back. England fought hard but the next best chance of the match came for Spain again in the form of a penalty. Lionesses' keeper Mary Earps saved the shot from Jenni Hermoso but it was not enough. With the England squad failing to find the equaliser, Spain were crowned world champions for the first time in their history.

The Spanish players had extended celebrations on the pitch in Sydney with members of their staff as well as Letizia, the Queen of Spain and her daughter Infanta Sofia. Carmona even told reporters that she dedicated her goal to a good friend's mother, who had sadly passed away recently. She lifted her shirt to show the word "Merchi," which was printed across her chest as a tribute. Little did she know that she had her own family tragedy.

After the awarding ceremony was concluded, the player was informed of her father's death and the Spanish Football Federation made the announcement on social media. The statement read:

"The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.



Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo... pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

The 23-year-old forward, who plays for Real Madrid Femenino on the club level, also received condolences from her club. In a statement shared on the club's website amongst the many congratulatory posts over the World Cup victory, Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona."

Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to Olga, her family and all of her loved ones. Rest in peace."

According to reports across Spain, Carmona's father was unfortunately unable to witness his daughter score the World Cup winning goal. He passed away before the final simply knowing that she had helped take the team to the final stage.

Relevo reported that the decision to keep the news from the striker was made by the family in order to avoid distracting her ahead of the crucial match. They kept the sad news a secret until after the match was won and the player had celebrated with her teammates.

Carmona took to social media hours after the awarding ceremony to share her feelings after learning for her father's passing. "And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique," she said.

"I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Spain's run to the FIFA Women's World Cup title has been an emotional roller-coaster ride for all the players, not just Carmona. Setting personal tragedies aside, the team had been enduring a lot of turmoil in the dressing room. Before heading down under for the tournament, a number of players staged a mutiny against head coach Jorge Vilda, leading to the absence of a number of top stars.

They were also thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the group stage, with very few believing they could run deep into the tournament, let alone win it. The players had also been leaving the coach out of their celebrations as they won match after match, and it remains to be seen if the animosity will continue.