Princess Charlene, the wife of Monaco's reigning Sovereign Prince Albert II, hasn't been able to return to the Principality from her native South Africa due to serious health issues. Meanwhile, there have been rumours of troubles in their marriage especially as news broke earlier this year that the prince is facing a paternity suit over a love child born during the early days of their relationship.

Spanish magazine Vanidades has cited a legend that says that a curse put on the House of Grimaldi in the 13th century is the reason behind the constant troubles in the royal family. There have been numerous scandals in the royal house, including tragic deaths, sudden divorces, and headline-grabbing paternity claims.

According to the legend, Rainier I kidnapped a beautiful Flemish maiden in the 13th century, and she took her revenge by cursing him and his descendants. "Never will a Grimaldi find happiness in marriage," she is supposed to have said. Another legend says that it was a witch being burnt at the stake who said these words.

The story has resurfaced amid Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's reported marital woes. It is also claimed that their nuptials in July 2011 was not a fairytale wedding, as the princess who was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa at the time reportedly tried to bolt two days before the ceremony.

It is alleged that Charlene tried to flee home to South Africa as many as three times before her "arranged marriage," and even took refuge inside her country's embassy in Paris at one point. Monaco officials reportedly convinced her to stay by brokering a deal, whose terms were that she would be free to leave of her own free will once she provides the prince with a legitimate heir. It is claimed that she was in a flood of tears at the wedding while her husband looked on impassively.

Albert, the only son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, has already confirmed two of his illegitimate children- Alexandre, whose mother was Nicole Coste, a former Air France flight attendant from Togo, and Jazmine Grace, whose mother is Tamara Rotolo, an American estate agent he met while she was on holiday in the South of France. He is now facing another paternity suit over a third love child.

However, the couple who share 6-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques have subtly contradicted the reports of trouble in their marriage. The duo will celebrate a decade of their marriage on July 2, and a series of ten videos marking key moments in their relationship is being released to mark the event. "Happy anniversary Albert. Thank you for the blessing of our beautiful children," Princess Charlene wrote alongside a trailer for the video series on her Instagram account.

The 43-year-old had also commented on the paternity suit in January this year, telling Point de Vue: "When my husband has problems, he tells me about it. I often tell him, 'No matter what, no matter what, I'm a thousand percent behind you. I'll stand by you whatever you do, in good times or in bad.'" She added that she often tells her husband she will "protect him" and will "always be by his side."

She reportedly traveled to South Africa on a conservation trip in mid-March, and hasn't been back to Monaco ever since. However, her husband and their children went to visit her earlier this month. She was due to return to Monaco for the principality's Grand Prix in May, where she was guest of honor, but it was said that she was not allowed to travel due to an ear, nose, and throat infection."