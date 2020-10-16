Rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining the cast of "Spider-Man 3" starring Tom Holland were going rampant. Now, Sony Pictures have responded to the hearsay and set the record straight.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both played the role of the superhero. Maguire portrayed the character for Sam Raimi's three installments of "Spider-Man" movies and Garfield took over the role of Sony's reboot of the franchise in the year 2012. He appeared in two installments of "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchise.

It was only after Sony partnered with Marvel Studios, Holland was introduced as the new Spider-Man who belonged to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent rumours suggested that Maguire and Garfield have struck a deal with the studio to make an appearance as their versions of Spider-Man in the forthcoming movie.

In response to ET Canada, Sony Pictures said that "those rumoured castings are not confirmed." It is worth noting that while the studio has not confirmed the casting news, they have not denied it either.

Ever since Holland took over the role, he has appeared in five Marvel movies as Spider-Man. Starting with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, he went on to star in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

Previously, it was reported that Jamie Foxx will join the cast of "Spider-Man 3" to reprise his "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" villain Electro. And he will be joined by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who also happens to be Peter Parker's mentor in MCU.

More rumours surrounding the script suggest that Miles Morales will also make a debut in the said movie. The movie is set to resume production on Friday after the coronavirus shutdown with new protocols and guidelines.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man 3" stars Holland Cumberbatch, and Zendaya. It is scheduled to release on Dec. 17, 2021.