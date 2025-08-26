Spotify has unveiled a bold new feature designed to turn listening into a social experience. The update, called Messages, lets users chat, share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks, and even react with emojis — all without leaving the app.

Launched on Tuesday, the feature is rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and above in select markets. With Messages, Spotify is taking direct aim at rivals like WhatsApp and Instagram by keeping conversations about music inside its own ecosystem.

The move signals a major shift in how the streaming giant wants people to engage with its platform: blending music discovery with real-time social interaction.

How It Works

Messages can be initiated in several ways. Users can start one-on-one chats with people they've previously interacted with on Spotify through Blends, Jams, collaborative playlists, or shared Family and Duo plans.

To send a song, podcast, or audiobook, users tap the share icon in the 'Now Playing' view, select a contact, and hit send. The recipient must accept the message request before the conversation begins.

Once connected, users can exchange text messages, react with emojis, and scroll through previously shared content. All conversations live under a new 'Messages' tab beneath the profile photo.

Spotify also uses internal algorithms to suggest contacts based on past interactions, making it easier to reconnect with friends or family members who share similar listening habits.

Safety and Privacy Measures

With any new social feature, privacy concerns are inevitable. Spotify has implemented several safeguards to ensure user safety. Conversations are encrypted both in transit and at rest, although the company has not confirmed whether end-to-end encryption is in place.

Users can block or report contacts, and message requests must be accepted before any interaction begins. Spotify says it will use proactive detection technology to scan for unlawful or harmful content, while moderators will review flagged conversations.

These measures aim to strike a balance between fostering organic sharing and maintaining a safe environment, which is crucial given the feature's availability to users as young as 16.

Why Now?

Spotify's move into messaging appears to be a strategic response to growing competition and shifting user expectations. As rivals like Apple Music and YouTube Music expand their offerings, Spotify is positioning itself not just as a streaming service but as a social audio platform.

The company has long supported collaborative features, such as shared playlists and group listening sessions, but Messages takes that concept further by embedding direct communication into the core experience.

'Recommendations have always been at the heart of the Spotify experience,' the company said in a statement. 'Messages are a fast and convenient way to share and chat about what you're listening to with the people you care about.'

Mixed Reactions from Users

Initial feedback has been mixed. Some users are excited about the ability to share tracks and chat without switching apps. 'Ohhhhh this is interesting!!! It's defo good for sharing music and talking about it on one app,' one user commented on a TikTok post.

Others are more sceptical, questioning whether Spotify should be venturing into social territory. 'Unnecessary but cool! I'd rather send my friends a link to my playlist on every social media platform than having to dm my friends via Spotify,' wrote one X user.

Another X user voiced frustration over Spotify's new messaging feature, writing: 'Nobody asked for this. You know what people HAVE asked for? Lossless audio. Make it happen.'

Still, for artists and creators, the feature could be a game-changer. Organic sharing within the app may help drive discovery and deepen fan engagement, especially among younger users who are already accustomed to social-first platforms.

What's Next?

Spotify has not yet confirmed when Messages will be available globally, or whether it will expand to desktop platforms like Windows and macOS. For now, the feature is exclusive to mobile users in select regions.

Whether Messages becomes a staple of the Spotify experience or fades into the background remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Spotify is betting that music isn't just something we listen to, but something we talk about.