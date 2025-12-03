The trial surrounding the alleged honour killing of 18-year-old Ryan Al Najjar has taken a disturbing turn as her two brothers, now facing murder charges in the Netherlands, shifted blame onto their missing father.

Ryan's bound and gagged body was discovered in a swamp near Lelystad in May 2024, days after she appeared in a TikTok live video without a headscarf, an act prosecutors say her family considered 'shameful.'

While her brothers maintain they were not involved, prosecutors argue all three family members were present when she was killed. Their father, Khaled Al Najjar, has vanished and is being tried in absentia.

TikTok Video Allegedly Sparked Deadly Family Backlash

According to prosecutors, the conflict escalated after Ryan appeared on a TikTok livestream wearing makeup and without a headscarf, behaviour they say her traditional Syrian family interpreted as disrespectful and 'too Western.'

Messages retrieved by investigators suggest the video deeply embarrassed the family and fuelled tensions already brewing over her social life, refusal to wear a headscarf and contact with boys.

Ryan disappeared on 22 May 2024. Six days later, a passerby discovered her body in a swamp outside Lelystad. Her hands were tied behind her back, her ankles taped, and her mouth gagged. Prosecutors have classified the killing as honour-based violence, arguing the intention was to punish her for violating the family's expectations.

Brothers Accuse Father: 'We Couldn't Stand Up to Him'

Mohamed (23) and Muhanad (25) Al Najjar have denied murdering their sister, insisting their father acted alone.

In court, their lawyers described the father, Khaled, as an 'angry and authoritarian man' who ruled the family through fear, allegedly threatening abuse or death whenever challenged.

Defence attorney Johan Mühren said his client, Muhanad, 'would never have ended up in the dock without the role played by his father,' calling it 'incredibly unjust that the main perpetrator is still at large in Syria.'

The brothers maintain they only picked Ryan up because Khaled ordered them to bring her home, believing, they say, that an apology would resolve the conflict. They insist they had no knowledge of any plan to kill her and did not anticipate what would happen next.

Prosecutors Say All Three Took Part in the Fatal Journey

Prosecutors dispute the brothers' account, alleging Khaled instructed his sons to collect Ryan, drive her to an isolated location and meet him there. They argue that although Khaled may have been the 'driving force,' the killing would not have been possible without the brothers' involvement.

During the car journey, Khaled allegedly issued chilling orders through messages and calls, telling them to locate a deep lake, 'ditch Ryan and weigh her down by the legs so the fish eat her.'

Prosecutors claim the brothers understood the intent and contributed by transporting Ryan to the remote area where she died shortly after midnight.

Forensic findings confirm all three men were present at the scene. However, investigators have not been able to determine who carried out the smothering, strangling or drowning. DNA belonging to Khaled was found under Ryan's fingernails, suggesting she struggled before she died

Father Confesses by Email Then Disappears

Shortly after fleeing the Netherlands, Khaled allegedly sent two emails to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claiming sole responsibility for the killing and insisting his sons were innocent.

According to Dutch media, prosecutors have rejected these emails as an attempt to shield his children. Dutch broadcaster Nieuwsuur reports he is believed to be living in northern Syria, where he has since remarried.

His absence has cast a shadow over the case, leaving the brothers to face potential 20-year prison sentences while Khaled faces 25 years if convicted in absentia.