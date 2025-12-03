In a disturbing case exposing the dark side of the internet, US law enforcement has taken down a sinister online ring known as Greggy's Cult, accused of grooming and exploiting children through private Discord servers and popular video games like Roblox and Counter-Strike.

Federal prosecutors say the group targeted young victims between January 2020 and January 2021, luring children into online chats before subjecting them to extreme forms of digital abuse, including sexual exploitation, psychological control and threats of self-harm.

The US Department of Justice confirmed that five men have now been charged in connection with the network: Hector Bermudez (29), Zachary Dosch (26), Rumaldo Valdez (22), David Brilhante (28) and Camden Rodriguez (22). Investigators allege the men worked together across state lines to manipulate and exploit minors via encrypted messaging platforms and gaming communities.

Four of the suspects were arrested nationwide on 2 December, while Valdez was already in custody on unrelated charges. All face federal counts including operation of a child exploitation enterprise, production and distribution of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation uncovered a disturbing pattern that reflects a broader rise in online exploitation of children, particularly within gaming and social networking platforms that often lack adequate monitoring.

How Greggy's Cult Preyed on Kids Through Gaming

Court documents reveal the cult used gaming platforms as hunting grounds, luring children into private voice chats under the guise of friendship.

Victims were coerced into terrifying acts — forced to display cult members' names on their bodies, record explicit content, and even perform self-harm or consider suicide to prove loyalty.

Some were locked out of their own devices via malware until they complied, while threats of framing adults as paedophiles kept victims trapped in silence.

This chilling abuse highlights the growing threat posed by unsupervised digital spaces where predators exploit social and gaming apps to target vulnerable children.

A Growing Epidemic of Online Child Grooming

Greggy's Cult is not an isolated case. Authorities warn that predators increasingly use platforms like Discord to deceive and coerce young users.

In June 2024, Aaron Joseph Wehrstein was sentenced to 21 years for catfishing boys aged 12-17 into producing explicit images.

Similarly, Jason Kroeskop faces federal charges after forcing a child under 12 into a sexually explicit video chat on Discord. Another tragic case saw Jonathan Garcia sentenced to 25 years for coercing a 9-year-old girl into making sexual content, sometimes traded for virtual currency on Roblox.

These high-profile convictions expose a disturbing pattern: predators using gaming and social apps as tools to groom, silence, and abuse children on a disturbing scale.

What Parents Must Know to Protect Their Children Online

Experts are urging parents to talk openly with children about the dangers lurking in digital spaces—especially in games and private chat servers. Explaining the risks of sharing personal info, accepting friend requests from strangers, and recognising grooming signs is vital.

Practical safeguards include monitoring your child's gaming and online chats, enforcing privacy settings, and educating them about online manipulation techniques. Early detection and ongoing conversations can make all the difference in preventing exploitation.

As the DOJ warns, groomers often disguise themselves with fake profiles and use charm to win trust. With millions of children accessing interactive platforms daily, parental vigilance remains the strongest line of defence against the predators behind disturbing groups like Greggy's Cult.