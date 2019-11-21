Game streaming services are about to get a little more crowded as Google joins the market. Its Stadia service went live on Tuesday, and early adopters should have already taken it through its paces. Prior to its launch, video game journalists were given special access to review its performance. Majority of the feedback claim that the experience is serviceable, but not that outstanding. Hence those who primarily play on console and PC are not missing a lot. Nevertheless, the troubled launch of the new platform is reportedly pushing other gamers away in favour of Microsoft's Project xCloud.

Before the launch of Stadia, Sony was already one step ahead with its PlayStation Now cloud streaming service. Moreover, it recently slashed prices down to make it even more competitive with Google's new venture. Microsoft, on the other hand, just recently wrapped up the limited public beta for Project xCloud.

I pre-ordered #Stadia when it was announced, so I could reserve my username. Didn't get access code until 5pm the day AFTER launch. Of course my username was long gone by then. And the $10 monthly fee for 4K streaming... apparently doesn't include 4K streaming. #stadiafail — Patrick McKinley (@patmc4fun) November 21, 2019

An article published by CNet illustrates one of Stadia biggest problems, which is first-party titles. For comparison, Microsoft already has a large library of games on tap for when Project xCloud launches, which is speculated to be in 2020.

Google on the other hand, only offers a small library of 22 games, most of which are probably already owned by gamers with only one first-party exclusive. This disparity is already a big factor when it comes to attracting consumers.

Oh my lord, Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC looks so bad on Stadia.



It's absolutely no contest compared to the Xbox One X and it only uses 44% of the pixel count. Apparently Stadia is 80% faster than XB1X and yet it only runs at 1440p and 30FPS. pic.twitter.com/l2BkRnzaMX — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) November 18, 2019

Then there's the issue regarding the devices supported. Stadia is currently only compatible with Google's smartphones (Pixel 2 and newer), a Chromecast Ultra, or on a PC via the Chrome browser. Moreover, some of those who apparently ordered the Premiere Edition did not even receive their packages in time for the launch.

Can't see an outcome where Google Stadia isn't an absolute failure.#xCloud: Pay monthly for the service, 100 games including some new releases.#Stadia: Pay monthly just to use the service and access to buy games at full price.



Who's choosing stadia? — Toom (@TheOpsOfMe) November 14, 2019

Then there's the lag, which Google supposedly addressed last month with bold claims of negative latency technology. Some users are even complaining about the missing features and functionality promised by Google before launch. It makes it look like subscribers are paying to beta test the service. On top of it all, Stadia will not work over a mobile network data connection.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is partnering with major carriers in different territories for Project xCloud. It appears game streaming still has a long way before it can replace a PC or video game console.