Google and Microsoft are gearing up to enter the game streaming market and compete with Sony. The Stadia service officially launches next week, but there are allegedly problems prior to its launch. Project xCloud, on the other hand, is still in its beta phases, but a recent announcement from the Xbox team just makes it even more exciting. Microsoft revealed plans to officially release their new service sometime in 2020. Equally notable is the addition of more games for Xbox Game Pass, which was confirmed during the XO19 event in London.

The show is all about Microsoft's Gaming platform and services, which gave gamers a sneak peek at what is in store. According to TechCrunch, the timing seems to be perfect for the company to draw publicity away from Google's latest venture. Although the Project xCloud beta preview is limited to Android devices, it will eventually support iOS devices as well. Meanwhile, Sony's PlayStation Now is available for the PS4 and PC, but gamers have the option of using remote play on their Android devices as well.

Aside from highlighting what's in store for Project xCloud next year, Microsoft wants consumers to know that Xbox Game Pass is likewise getting some enhancements. Perhaps the best news from XO19 is the game library for its upcoming streaming service, which will allegedly include all the existing ones from Xbox Game Pass. Moreover, DualShock 4 support is also being eyed, which could be a clue for a future cross-play feature between the two systems.

Then there is the preview of new games headed to the console and its services. Obsidian Entertainment is showcasing "Grounded" – a survival game with elements likely inspired by the movie "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." "Sea of Thieves" is still fairly new but Rare is already teasing its next project called "Everwild" with its unique gameplay and impressive visuals.

"Tell me Why" -- a new entry from Dontnod of "Life is Strange" fame, is a supernatural adventure which features a pair of twins as the protagonists with one being a transgender. GLAAD is on board to ensure this is represented appropriately. Finally, RTS fans are in for a treat with "Age of Empires IV." It looks like 2020 and beyond is going to be great for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud subscribers as indicated by the XO19 presentation.