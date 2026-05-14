Nvidia is reporting earnings on 20 May 2026. The stock carries a $5.3 trillion market cap. For plenty of investors, that number alone ends the conversation.

The California-based GPU maker is the headline company of AI infrastructure. Its chips power the data centers that train and run AI models for virtually every major tech company in the United States. That level of dominance on the market has produced stunning financial results: Nvidia posted 73 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal fourth quarter. Wall Street is now watching the 20 May first-quarter fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY2027) report for signs that the pace can hold.

Nvidia's Valuation Sets a High Bar Before Q1 FY2027 Results

Analyst sentiment heading into May 20 is overwhelmingly positive. Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nvidia from $265 to $315 ahead of the earnings release. The upgrade was citing a revised AI demand model.

RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, reiterated its bullish rating with expectations of a 3 per cent to 5 per cent earnings beat and a forward guidance raise.

Analysts at Bernstein, the independent Wall Street research firm, argued in a note reported by Barchart that Nvidia stock remains undervalued owing to its growth trajectory, pushing back against some investor concerns that the AI rally has already run too far.

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Bank of America raised its projection for the total AI infrastructure market from $1.4 trillion to $1.7 trillion by 2030, giving Nvidia a longer bull run. Nvidia's own Q1 FY2027 revenue forecast, reported by The Motley Fool, points to continued strong growth amid competitive pressure from rivals, including Advanced Micro Devices and custom silicon programs run by Google and Amazon.

The bull case rests on analyst confidence and a long runway for AI spending. The bear case rests on investors calculations.

To put Nvidia's scale into perspective, the company's $5.3 trillion market capitalization exceeds the combined value of every healthcare company in the S&P 500. Getting to even a modest multiple expansion from here requires the company to sustain growth rates that have historically been impossible to hold at this scale.

What the May 20 Report Actually Needs to Deliver

Wall Street's consensus heading into May 20 reflects a straightforward expectation: Nvidia will beat on revenue and raise forward guidance. RBC Capital's forecast of a 3 per cent to 5 per cent earnings beat and raise represents a widely held base case. The more important variable is what Nvidia says about demand visibility into the second half of fiscal year 2027.

A Seeking Alpha analyst maintained a 'Strong Buy' rating on Nvidia ahead of the Q1 FY2027 results but issued a clear caveat: 'perfection is priced in.'

The alternative AI stocks carry their own risks. Arm faces supply constraints that could cap near-term revenue even as demand picks up. Micron's memory business is cyclical by nature, and HBM, while growing fast, remains a smaller share of total revenue. TSMC's Taiwan geopolitical exposure is a recurring concern for U.S. institutional investors, though the company's Arizona fab expansion has partly addressed it.

Bank of America's revised $1.7 trillion AI infrastructure market projection by 2030 suggests the total opportunity is large enough to support multiple winners. The debate among investors is not whether AI infrastructure spending will grow, it is which companies capture that growth at a valuation that still leaves room for investors entering the trade in May 2026.