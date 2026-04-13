Cybersecurity stocks have come under renewed pressure amid growing speculation that emerging artificial intelligence systems could eventually outperform traditional security software.

Much of the concern has centred on experimental AI tools such as Anthropic's Claude Mythos, which is reported to demonstrate strong capability in identifying software vulnerabilities. However, these systems remain largely untested in real-world enterprise environments, leaving their long-term competitive threat uncertain.

As a result, some investors argue that the sell-off across cybersecurity names may be driven more by narrative risk than by fundamentals.

What Is Happening To SentinelOne's Stock?

SentinelOne, a US-based cybersecurity company focused on AI-driven threat detection, has been one of the most affected names in the sector.

The company's stock has fallen roughly 18% in 2026 and recently closed at an all-time low on 10 April, according to market data referenced in analyst coverage.

Despite the decline, the company continues to position itself as a next-generation security provider through its Singularity platform, which uses machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats in real time.

How Does SentinelOne's Technology Work?

SentinelOne's Singularity platform is designed to provide continuous protection across cloud infrastructure, endpoints, operating systems, and user identities.

Rather than relying solely on static rule-based systems, it uses AI to detect abnormal behaviour and respond automatically at machine speed. This allows enterprises to maintain constant monitoring across increasingly complex digital environments.

The company has also expanded into securing AI-driven workflows itself. Its newly introduced tools aim to monitor and control AI agents operating inside enterprise systems, an emerging risk area as companies adopt generative AI at scale.

These agents often require access to sensitive corporate data, creating new potential attack surfaces that traditional cybersecurity systems were not originally designed to handle.

Is AI A Threat Or An Opportunity For Cybersecurity Firms?

The key debate among investors is whether AI innovation represents disruption or reinforcement for cybersecurity incumbents.

While experimental systems like Claude Mythos are said to detect vulnerabilities quickly in controlled settings, enterprise security requires far broader coverage, including prevention, identity protection, cloud monitoring, and incident response.

This is where companies like SentinelOne argue they retain an advantage. Their platforms are built to operate continuously across multiple layers of enterprise infrastructure, not just code analysis or isolated threat detection.

Some analysts suggest that AI tools may ultimately complement rather than replace established cybersecurity systems, particularly in large-scale enterprise environments where risk management is more complex.

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What Do The Numbers Say About SentinelOne?

Despite market pessimism, SentinelOne's underlying business performance has continued to grow.

The company reported revenue growth of around 22% year on year in 2025, surpassing $1bn in annual revenue for the first time. Operating expenses increased at a slower pace, reflecting tighter cost control.

It also narrowed its operating loss to approximately $321m, while adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) showed a profit of $68m, reflecting a sharp improvement compared with the previous year.

Forecasts suggest revenue growth may slow slightly to around 20% in 2026, but analysts expect continued progress towards profitability.

Why Are Analysts Still Bullish?

SentinelOne is currently covered by dozens of analysts, with the majority maintaining a positive outlook. Of roughly 40 tracked ratings, the majority are either 'buy' or 'overweight', while none recommend selling.

Consensus price targets suggest meaningful upside from current levels, with average estimates implying gains of 56% over the next 12 months, and higher bullish scenarios pointing to even stronger returns.

Valuation is also a key factor. The company's price-to-sales ratio has fallen to around 3.9, its lowest since going public in 2021, and below several major peers in the cybersecurity sector.

Is The Sell-Off Overdone?

Some investors believe the recent decline reflects broader fear around AI disruption rather than a deterioration in SentinelOne's core business.

Cybersecurity demand remains structurally strong as enterprises expand cloud usage, digital infrastructure, and AI deployment, all of which increase vulnerability to cyber threats.

Supporters of the stock argue that the current valuation may already reflect worst-case assumptions, while long-term demand trends remain intact.

SentinelOne sits at the centre of a rapidly evolving debate: whether AI will disrupt cybersecurity leaders or strengthen their role in enterprise defence.

While the share price has fallen sharply, the company continues to grow revenue, narrow losses, and expand its AI-driven security capabilities.

For now, the gap between market sentiment and analyst expectations remains wide, and investors are left weighing whether fear has gone too far or whether the risks are still being underestimated.