Family members of a 27-year-old Russian woman made a harrowing discovery after they failed to contact her over the phone. Ekaterina Telkina's corpse was found in her apartment days after she had been beaten to death. The discovery horrified family members as Ekaterina's one-year-old daughter, Eva Telkina was found hugging her mother's corpse. The starving child was removed from the home. A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested by police.

Ekaterina's family had been trying to contact her for two days but remained unable to get a hold of her. The young mother had not been responding to phone calls or text messages. Worried relatives decided to visit her flat in Mozhayskiy, Moscow last week. When the relatives got no response from the woman, they broke into the flat to discover Ekatrina's corpse.

It is suspected that Ekaterina had been lying dead in the flat for at least two days. The dead woman's body was not the only discovery the relatives made in the apartment. Ekaterina's daughter was found alive and clutching on to her mother corpse.

Eva, reportedly around a year old, was found starving, dehydrated, and alone in the flat. As soon as the discovery was made, Ekaterina's relatives informed the police of the murder. Paramedics were dispatched to give emergency medical attention to the infant. Eva was in a weakened state having been starved and dehydrated for days since her mother's death.

The infant was taken to a hospital where she regained strength. Since the incident, Eva has been released from the hospital and is under the care of her mother's family.

Police investigating the death suspect that Ekaterina was beaten to death by her partner. Ekaterina's body was covered in bruises, supporting the suspicion. It is unclear if Eva had been subjected to physical violence. However, the evil man who beat Ekaterina left the infant alone, almost sentencing her to a slow and lonely death.

An unnamed 39-year-old man has been arrested in relation to Ekaterina's death, The Mirror reported. The police have not confirmed if the suspect was Ekaterina's boyfriend. The investigation into the murder continues.