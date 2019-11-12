British designer Stella McCartney was lashed out by her followers for untimely promotion of her brand and apparel that was worn by Meghan Markle on the Remembrance Day commemorations.

According to Daily Mail, Stella McCartney was criticised for plugging the 1,545 pounds belted wool coat worn by the Duchess of Sussex during Remembrance Sunday ceremony. She was pictured wearing the black belted double-breasted coat by McCartney at the balcony of Cenotaph in Whitehall from where she watched the ceremony that honours veterans and fallen service members.

McCartney took to Instagram to share Meghan's photograph from the military service and wrote: "So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn '19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella."

Her post led to infuriated comments by her followers, which forced her to take down the post. As per the report, the users regarded the post "insensitive," "inappropriate," and "tacky." Users were clearly ticked off by McCartney's sensibilities and disapproved of the use of Remembrance Day to advertise her clothing.

The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Sussex and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence look on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Whitehall as the bugle call 'The Last Post' is played.#RemembranceSunday #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/8ZZXJvxg0r — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 10, 2019

Some of the comments as reported by the aforementioned publication read:

"Using Remembrance Day to advertise your clothes is a little disrespectful! People died and you take pictures of people showing respect for advertising purposes. Just wrong," wrote one user.

"Not an appropriate time to be selling your clothes. This is extremely tacky. I expect better of you, Stella," posted another.

Remembrance Day in the UK is observed as a Memorial Day to remember the members of their armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty. In most of the Commonwealth countries, this day is observed on November 11 when the first World War came to an end in 1918.

McCartney, daughter of former Beatles member Sir Paul McCartney, is a celebrated fashion designer. The duchess has worn her collection on numerous occasions.

One of her most memorable looks of Meghan wearing McCartney's design was on her reception following her royal wedding. Prince Harry's wife changed into a high-neck long white gown for the private evening reception at Windsor's Frogmore House.