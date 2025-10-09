Basketball star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha, have long been seen as the NBA's golden couple, defining what a modern, successful family looks like.

Yet, in a bizarre turn of events, a simple scroll through social media reveals a strange, persistent demand: the internet is publicly calling for the world-famous athlete to end his marriage. What exactly did Ayesha Curry say or do to spark this online firestorm?

For the second time, the mother of four drew criticism following remarks about her relationship with Stephen Curry. When she appeared on Call Her Daddy, she spoke quite frankly about how she felt regarding marriage and starting a family.

The 'Career Girl' Confession That Ignited the Internet

Ayesha shared with host Alex Cooper: 'No. So I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was going to be "career girl" and that's it.' She noted, 'After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.'

However, her honest comments were poorly received by many social media users, who quickly started criticising her online.

The Backlash: Ungrateful or Just Human?

On X, one person commented that Ayesha Curry is 'living proof that no matter if your rich and successful women will still find a way to complain.' Similarly, another user's post criticised her for speaking out, 'after God blessed her with an incredibly privileged life, an awesome husband, and amazing children.'

One defender of Ayesha on X observed, 'Y'all are doing Ayesha curry the same way y'all do Michelle Obama! Y'all hate when women talk about their marriage experiences, and it's not all rainbows and sunshine lol.'

Another person showed support for Ayesha, stating that the criticism she receives for discussing her relationship 'shows how ingrained misogyny still is.' This user argued that the concept that a woman, even one married to a superstar, 'isn't allowed to express vulnerability without being attacked reveals how little people view women as humans.'

Unfazed: The Curry Family Shows Its Strength

Seemingly unfazed by the persistent criticism, Ayesha posted a family photo on Instagram with Stephen and their four children — Riley (13), Ryan (10), Canon (7), and baby Cai (1) — simply captioning the post, 'Life lately'.

The Sweet July founder received further encouragement in the comments, including one fan who wrote, 'Ayesha we love and support you. You have so much class. Let the haters hate – you keep being the class act you are.'

This show of support came after Ayesha celebrated Stephen's 17th season with the Warriors by posting a proud moment from the team's preseason game.

Although Steph hasn't directly addressed the controversy, he stepped in to defend his wife from criticism by the rapper Killer Mike, who later issued an apology to both Steph and Ayesha.

Why the Currys' Marriage Is Stronger Than the Hate

Ayesha and Steph, who have been together since they were teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011, celebrated 14 years of marriage.

On their anniversary, Steph posted a tribute to her on Instagram, writing: 'Life has been throwing some jabs recently, but it's always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don't get it twisted, you're more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman!'

Despite the recent viral attention, Ayesha is demonstrating that their marriage is more resilient than the unflattering 'bad wife and mom' narrative circulating on social media.