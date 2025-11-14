Damned if you, damned if you don't! President Donald Trump will find himself in a difficult situation, whether he issues stimulus payments or not. The US president recently mentioned a £1,502 ($2,000) stimulus cheque for each individual, and many are looking forward to it. Unfortunately, there will be unfavourable consequences if the POTUS makes it happen, and a similar predicament if he does not.

What Do Experts Say About Trump's Stimulus Payments Plan?

Economic experts might disagree with President Donald Trump's plan to issue direct cheques to Americans. While many are happy and excited about the possibility of receiving £1,502 ($2,000) from the government, economic strategists don't think that's a good idea.

If Trump gives away that much money when it's not necessary, it could drive up the inflation rate. This will result in higher prices, and Americans may find themselves in an even more difficult situation.

The US economy is in a better spot, and there's no need for stimulus payments. In fact, the Federal Reserve has already started cutting interest rates.

Alex Jacquez, a former National Economic Council official under President Joe Biden, believes that the current 'economic situation' does not 'expect the policy response to be direct payments,' MSNBC reported.

According to Jacquez, former President Joe Biden's decision to issue rounds of stimulus cheques was reasonable given the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession.

Desmond Lachman, an economist at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, feels that Trump is making this move as an 'election ploy.'

'He's just seen that people are worried about affordability, and they're not making ends meet. So why don't you just give them a check?' Lachman says.

Wow! Looks like stimulus checks are back as Donald Trump says everyone will get a $2000 stimulus check as a "tariff dividend".



This is not a good sign for inflation... pic.twitter.com/oLInMKi6GX — Lucid Investing (@LucidInvesting) November 9, 2025

What Will Happen to Trump if He Cancels Stimulus Cheques?

If Donald Trump changes his mind and decides to cancel the stimulus payments to support the economy, he'll surely face backlash from those expecting the direct cheques. The public scrutiny will be a threat to his political career.

'If you make a promise that sounds good to people, and then it sort of just disappears—maybe they've not noticed that the first or the second time—but certainly, if you keep doing that, they do,' Republican strategist Doug Heye said.

Thus, the POTUS is in a tough spot regarding stimulus payments.

What Did Trump Say About Stimulus Payments?

On 9 November, Donald Trump made a huge announcement about the US economy following the changes he made to tariffs on his social platform.

According to him, the US is now the 'richest, most respected country in the world.' The country has 'almost no inflation' and there's a rise in investment records, suggesting that the economy is really doing well, and the economic experts were right.

America is also planning to pay off its $37 trillion in debt, and residents will get to enjoy the dividends.

'A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,' he wrote on Truth Social.

​At present, there's no new federally approved stimulus programme.