The cast of "Stranger Things" flocked to David Harbour's social media page to congratulate him on his wedding with singer Lily Allen.

Harbour shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday where he revealed that he and Allen tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas, Nevada. He shared a couple of photos from the wedding, which showed that they dined on In-N-Out Burgers and fries for the reception.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote about their wedding.

"Refreshments were served at a small reception following," he added.

Harbour and Allen obtained their wedding license on Monday with the singer using her previous married name Lily Cooper on the registration. They married at the Graceland Chapel after being engaged in April.

The 35-year-old Allen also shared photos from the special moment on her Instagram. She captioned them with heart emojis.

Harbour's "Stranger Things" co-stars reacted to his post. Millie Bobby Brown and Cara Buono congratulated him.

"Hopper is cuffed. wow. dad im proud!!! Love u n sooo happy for u," Brown wrote in reference to her character Eleven's father-daughter-relationship with Harbour's Chief Hopper.

"Congratulations and Best wishes!! In n Out yes!!" Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler, commented.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in "Stranger Things" also pointed out their In-N-Out celebratory food and wrote, "INANDOUT4LYFE," to which Harbour jokingly replied, "THAT'S your takeaway from this...ugh, the youth of today."

Even the official account of "Stranger Things" joined in the greetings and simply wrote, "DAAAAAAAAAAD."

In reality, Harbour is now a dad after he married Allen. The singer has two daughters, Ethel-Mary, 9, and Marnie-Rose, 7, from a previous marriage. Prior to getting married, they have been spending lockdown as a family. They even went on a trip of a lifetime as a family of four to Croatia.