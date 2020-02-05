Finn Wolfhard says that "Stranger Things" needs two more seasons to tie up the story and he may just be right, according to recent reports that claim the Netflix series will end with Season 5.

Sources claim that the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, want to expand the story from "Stranger Things" Season 4 into Season 5, and that this would wrap up the entirety of the series. The initial plan was supposedly to end the show with Season 4, but the creators felt it would not be enough to properly close the narrative that started with Season 1.

While the reports remain unconfirmed by Netflix and The Duffer Brothers themselves, it is interesting to note that the cast members also agree at the idea of ending the series after two more seasons. Wolfhard, who reprises his role as Mike Wheeler, previously contemplated the end of "Stranger Things."

"This may not be our last season. We don't know," Wolfhard told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I think we definitely need one more to like tie it all up. Either one or two more. At least one more to tie it up."

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, chimed in and suggested that the series could go beyond four seasons when he said, "Probably like, five [seasons]." Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, believes that the show should end along with the story.

"I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed. I don't think any story should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story," he explained.

However, just like the fans, the cast does not know when the series will end. Wolfhard revealed that he subtly asked about it when he suggested to the creators that they go for five seasons, but they refused to give anything away.

On the other hand, the show's executive producer, Shawn Levy, hinted at "Stranger Things" Season 4 not being the end of the series. He revealed how the showrunners initially broke hearts at Netflix headquarters when they made it sound like four seasons would be the official end. He seemed certain that the show would go for Season 5, but beyond that is unlikely.