The Duffer Brothers are looking to cast four new male characters for their hit Netflix series. "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to bring in three teenagers and one adult male.

These new male characters are quite interesting. Based on descriptions given by TV Line, they are rather wild. The adult male reportedly "possesses characteristics that suggest he will figure prominently in a certain storyline set far, far away from Hawkins."

This bit is not exactly new information as the teaser for "Stranger Things" Season 4 already revealed that the sequel will take place somewhere else away from Hawkins. The teaser featured the tagline "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Moreover, the description for the older male character hints that he could be one of the Russian soldiers featured at the end-credits scene of Season 3. Fans think that the events in Season 4 will primarily take place in Russia since it would involve the rescue of a certain "American" held captive by the Russians.

This American could be Chief Jim Hopper, who may very well still be alive if a set photo is any indication. A fan shared a picture supposedly taken from the Georgia set of the series that shows several parked cars and one belongs to Chief Jim Hopper.

The presence of Hopper's iconic 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer at the parking lot intrigues fans since it was last seen in the woods in Season 3. Likewise, the vehicle looks new contrary to the state it was in after its engine blew up.

Meanwhile, the three new teenagers in "Stranger Things" Season 4 seem to be a wild bunch. One is an entitled jock, the other is a metalhead, and the third reportedly "sounds an awful lot like the twin" of stoner Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) from the 1982 film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

Sources for TV Line did not reveal the age range of these teenagers: whether they are closer in age to the young heroes Eleven, Finn, Mike, Dustin, etc, or older like the age of Nancy and Jonathan. The insiders did say that these four new characters will have recurring roles in "Stranger Things" Season 4.