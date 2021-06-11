The cast of "Stranger Things" season 4 just got bigger with the addition of some familiar faces from TV including Amybeth McNulty of CBS show "Anne with an E." Showrunners the Duffer Brothers revealed the new cast additions in an episode of Netflix's "Geeked Week" event on Thursday.

In a video posted to Twitter, the creators first apologised for the delay in the release of the series before they introduced the actress. Despite it "taking so long to get to you" they assured that everyone is "working really hard on this show" and that they are excited for fans to see it.

"One of the things we're most excited about is the new faces that you're gonna meet," Ross said and they then introduced McNulty, who plays Vickie in "Stranger Things" season 4.

"I'm so excited to play this character. I'm so excited to join Hawkins. I'll see you guys in the Upside Down," she said in the video.

Vickie is described as a "cool, fast-talking band nerd" who plays an important role in the story. She is also a love interest of one of the main characters.

Apparently, McNulty's casting holds important meaning for the Duffer Brothers and for the series itself. They shared her love for her portrayal of Anne Shirley in "Anne with an E" and their love for the "Anne of Green Gables" books and the classic miniseries. Her addition is also a nod to scenes in the show that showed Jim Hopper reading the book to his daughter and to Eleven.

Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" season 4 also adds Miles Truitt ("Black Lightning") as Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star whose life drastically spirals out of control following shocking events. Then there is Regina Ting Chen ("Queen of the South"), who plays Ms. Kelly, a beloved guidance counselor "who cares deeply for her students – especially those struggling the most."

Lastly, Grace Van Dien, who portrayed Katie Campbell in the NBC show "The Village," plays popular girl Chrissy. She is the lead cheerleader at Hawkins High School who seemingly harbours a dark secret.

The new cast additions come amid the ongoing production for "Stranger Things" season 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.