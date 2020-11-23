"Stranger Things" season 4 ramped up its list of cast members with the addition of four series regulars and four recurring actors. Robert Englund falls on the former category as he plays a role not far from his "Nightmare on Elm Street" character, Freddy Krueger.

Englund plays Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder he committed in the 1950s. On its Twitter page, "stranger Things" announced his casting along with a photo to tease his character's appearance. The actor likewise commented on his addition to the Netflix series in a tweet.

Joining Englund as series regulars are Jamie Campbell Bower ("The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones"), Eduardo Franco ("Booksmart"), and Joseph Quinn ("Game of Thrones"). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital, likely where Victor Creel is imprisoned.

Meanwhile, Franco is Argyle, a "fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza." He is also Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new BFF. Quinn plays Eddie Munson, the head of Hawkins High official D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) Club, The Hellfire Club. He finds himself at "the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery."

"Stranger Things" season 4 also adds four recurring actors including "Game of Thrones" alum Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri. He plays a smart and charming Russian prison guard who befriends Chief Jim Hopper. "But can he be trusted?" The teaser for the upcoming season said after giving a glimpse of Dmitri.

Likewise, Sherman Augustus ("Into the Badlands") plays Lt. Colonel Sullivan, "an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all." Then Mason Dye ("Bosch") plays Jason Carver, a rich and handsome athlete who is "dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel."

Lastly, coming in for another recurring role is Nikola Djuricko ("Genius") who plays Yuri. He is a "seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter." Perhaps he helps Hopper get out of prison.

Filming for "Stranger Things" season 4 is well under way with reports that they are heading to New Mexico soon. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the instalment.