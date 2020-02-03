Multiple sources revealed that "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to be split into two, and that the Netflix series is already on the lookout for a new character to join the second half. The latter half is reportedly being pegged as another season alogether.

Sources for We Got This Covered, the same ones who confirmed the return of Han in "Fast & Furious 9," said that the streaming giant is likely going to split Season 4 into two. Netflix reportedly originally wanted to end it with four seasons, but decided to extend for another run.

The second half of "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to be marketed as Season 5. Details about the split are scarce, but it is likely that the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, want to properly conclude the story in a satisfactory manner.

Other than that, Netflix is taking a page from Hollywood blockbuster films by splitting the series into two to double the profit. This practice benefited Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its Infinity Saga, that started with "Avengers: Infinity War" and ended with "Avengers: Endgame."

Coincidentally, reports about the split came after a casting call for a series regular in "Stranger Things" Season 4. The show is looking to cast a character named Ashe, who is an American male in his mid-20s. Character descriptions reveal that he is of any ethnicity and plays an important role in the fourth season.

According to Murphys Multiverse, whoever gets cast as Ashe in "Stranger Things" Season 4 gets a 2-season deal. This means he will also appear in the rumoured "Stranger Things" Season 5 and that his story arc will not be resolved until the fifth season.

Netflix and The Duffer Brothers have yet to confirm the casting call and the split reports. They are also holding back on the announcement of the return of the series on television. While fans wait for further updates, they can look forward to seeing the cast back in Atlanta for production.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season is said to start soon. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, said that it will start in February, and Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises Eleven, said production will start soon. Filming is expected to end sometime in August.