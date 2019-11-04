The addition of new characters in "Stranger Things" Season 4 had fans remembering the group of kids Eleven met in Season 2. One of them was a former test subject at Hawkins Lab and viewers think that the upcoming installment will once again feature more of them.

Netflix recently announced that four new characters will be added in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Three are teenagers and one is an adult. The descriptions for the teenagers suggest that they are a wild bunch, somewhat similar to the group of teens Eleven befriended in Season 2.

The teenagers are described as a stoner, a metalhead, and an entitled jock while the adult has characteristics that hint he is one of the Russian guards introduced at the end credits scene in Season 3. These four new characters are all male, but Screenrant believes they could be similar to the test subjects Eleven met in Season 2.

The second season confirmed that there are more test subjects like Eleven when she met runaway Kali Prasad, or test subject 008, and her companions. There were at least 10 of them who had similar powers like Eleven, and who were experimented on at Hawkins Lab. Kali was Eleven's "sister" who has the ability to manipulate people's perceptions of reality. She escaped from the lab and has since sought revenge for what has been done to her.

Sadly, Kali and the rest were never seen again in Season 3 nor was there any mention of the other test subjects from Hawkins Lab. But that may change in "Stranger Things" Season 4, given the addition of the four new characters.

Likewise, the events in the upcoming season no longer take place in Hawkins as confirmed by the tagline in the teaser. This coincides with how Eleven met Kali and her group. She met them outside of Hawkins, specifically in Chicago.

The possible addition of more test subjects from Hawkins Lab in "Stranger Things" Season 4 sets up the return of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Season 3 confirmed that he is still alive and even Modine teased at his character's return. He hinted that Dr. Brenner aka Papa is the "American" taken captive by the Russians in Season 3.