Filming for "Stranger Things" season 4 has been going down quietly over in Atlanta, Georgia although fans were able to get a good look at some of the sets used to depict the Upside Down.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed several abandoned mobile homes engulfed in thick vines that have eerie translucent webbing snaking around them. The vines have a black and red mottled appearance and are arranged to look like spiders climbing over the homes.

Another picture revealed that the dilapidated setting is at a fictional place called Forest Hills Trailer Park. There are broken couches and fallen trash cans around. Interestingly, there is also a parked car that resembles the one owned by the Byers family.

It is likely that this park is found outside Hawkins given that the events in "Stranger Things" season 4 will take place outside of the small town. If the vehicle is indeed one and the same as that of the Byers' then perhaps the Upside Down caught up with them when they left Hawkins in season 3.

After all, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) still feels connected to the underground place after he was trapped there in season 1. He can sense the monsters living there and knows when something bad is happening. It seems he can never outrun it no matter where he goes.

The photos even suggest that the Upside Down has reached the surface or overtaken the real world. If the latter happens, then it would certainly live up to expectations that "Stranger Things" season 4 is the scariest season yet. Finn Wolfhard, who reprises his role as Mike Wheeler, described the instalment as being the "darkest" one yet.

Likewise, Natalia Dyer, who plays Mike's sister Nancy Wheeler, said that season 4 is going to be worth the wait. She said it is "going to be really big." She did not expound on the details but perhaps she could be referring to the Upside Down getting a bigger realm if it assimilates with the real world. She could also be referring to when the showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, previously hinted at a new monster appearing in the Netflix show.