The Duffer Brothers name-dropped the Demogorgon in a couple of cryptic social media posts over the weekend as filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 continues in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Demogorgon is long thought to be dead following its demise in season 1. But that season 3 cliffhanger teased its comeback in one way or another. The Russians could be involved as they seem to have kept the monster as their pet.

The showrunners certainly love to tease fans with this possibility and they took to Twitter to share a couple of hints. The first comes in the form of a flashback video from a season 1 scene. They shared footage of a rolling dice from the Dungeons & Dragons game.

Fans may remember that Dustin, Will, Lucas, and Mike used to love this game. It was after a night of playing at Mike's house that the Demogorgon first appeared to Will and took him as its hostage in the Upside Down.

"What if it's the Demogorgon?" The Duffer Brothers captioned the video.

They later replied to their own question in yet another series of curious tweets.

TBH IDK LET'S FIREBALL HIM OR CAST A PROTECTION SPELL IDK HELP — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

The Duffer Brothers further hinted at the return of the Demogorgon with a photo of a cactus flower that resembles the creature. A fan replied with a video of the monster from season 1 to show comparison.

A popular fan theory suggests the Demogorgon could appear in "Stranger Things" Season 4 because of the Russian Lab at Starcourt mall. The Russians were using the giant machine to drill an opening into the Upside Down. Chief Jim Hopper and Joyce managed to shut the machine down. But in the process, they blew up the lab too. The explosion could have blasted the wall and allowed the monster to come up to the surface.

This could explain why the Russians are in possession of the monster at the end of Season 3. Surprisingly, they also have Hopper as their prisoner.

heard the Hellfire Club is now looking for new members ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/BfRf4if4wE — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

me knowing nothing about HFC yet running for Club President pic.twitter.com/YYrfGV5ChE — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

Outside of the Demogorgon hints, The Duffer Brothers also revealed the first member of "The Hellfire Club", which happened to be the episode 1 title of "Stranger Things" season 4. The creators shared a photo of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) wearing a shirt printed with the club's name. They also posted a video of him carrying the club's banner.