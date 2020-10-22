Leaked set photos from the filming of "Stranger Things" season 4 showed Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo filming a scene at the video rental store introduced in the season 3 finale.

Fans now have their first look at Keery (Steve) and Hawke (Robin) back on the set as production for the installment resumed in Atlanta, Georgia. The images shared by fans on Twitter showed the pair leaving the video rental store with Max (Sink) and Dustin (Matarazzo). The gang appeared to be in a hurry to leave.

Another set of photos showed Robin practically running out of the store. The look on their faces suggests there is trouble somewhere. This would probably explain why they are in a rush.

Likewise, the images revealed that Steve works at the video rental store in "Stranger Things" season 4. He applied for a job there at the end of season 3. Of course, he has Robin to thank for it. The photos do not reveal if she is also working there with Steve.

This is the second time fans saw Matarazzo and Sink on the set of the Netflix show. They were first seen filming a scene outside of Hawkins High School when production resumed late in September.

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

There is no update yet on when filming will end as the cast and crew have yet to move to the New Mexico set in December. "Stranger Things" season 4 will film most of the scenes at Netflix's Albuquerque studios. This is in keeping with the season's promotional line, "We're not in Hawkins anymore" and to cater to a bigger storyline.

"Season 4 is bigger, bolder, and more intricate than ever. So this is the first time the show will be travelling beyond Atlanta," VP of Production for Netflix Original Series Momita SenGupta said in a conference in March.

"Stranger Things" season 4 needs a bigger setting as it will not just focus on present events in Hawkins. There will also be flashbacks to when Chief Jim Hopper served in the Vietnam war and to his family life in New York. The instalment will also reveal where Eleven and the Byers family relocated after they left Hawkins in season 3.