Natalia Dyer said that "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to be worth the wait as it is going to surprise viewers with its great storytelling.

The actress reprises her role as Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix show. Talking about her character's fate in the installment, she said she really cannot say much to avoid going into spoiler territory. However, she expressed her excitement to see what is in store for Nancy.

"I'm very excited. I'm excited for Nancy," Dyer said in an interview with Vogue.

The showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, announced the completion of the "Stranger Things" Season 4 scripts some months back. They were able to do an additional ninth episode out of the slated eight. The "Yes, God, Yes" star can attest that it will be a great season given the turnaround of the storytelling.

"Honestly, the scripts are great...Everytime we end a season, we all think, 'where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?' Then we get the scripts for the next season and we're, like, 'Oh my God, wow, like, wow!'" she shared.

Filming for "Stranger Things" season 4 resumed late in September in Atlanta, Georgia following a months-long hiatus because of the pandemic. The delay naturally affects the release of the season. Dyer confirmed that "it's going to be a while before it comes out." She assured though that it will be worth the patience.

"It will definitely be worth it. It's going to be really big. It's going to be big!", she teased.

Dyer first appeared in leaked set photos from the initial filming of the show in Atlanta in March. The images hint at a reporting stint for Nancy and fans suggested that she will try to uncover what the Russians were doing in their underground lab at Starcourt Mall.

Nancy also throws herself into her work now that Jonathan left Hawkins. Season 3 saw him and his family, with Eleven, leave town to start fresh somewhere else. Dyer teased that Nancy and Jonathan start to drift apart because they find it difficult to handle a long-distance relationship. But the events that will happen in "Stranger Things" season 4 will force them to set their differences aside and reunite.