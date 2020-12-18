Jim Hopper's apparent death in the final episode of "Stranger Things" season 3 left many heartbroken. However, it was later revealed that the character played by David Harbour is still alive, although what happened to him remains a mystery.

To add to the suspense, David Harbour has now revealed that season 4 of the hit Netflix series is his "favourite" for his character Jim Hopper, the Chief of Police in Hawkins, Indiana. In a recent interview with People magazine, the actor shared that the fans of the "upside-down" will "get to see an entirely other colour of him that has been hinted at."

"One of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he's a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner. He's trapped and he's isolated," Harbour said.

"This season is my favourite because he really is going to show you some new colours and what he's really made up of," the "Suicide Squad" actor added.

The 45-year-old noted that The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer), the creators of the science fiction show, are "very responsive to the fan response" but also "a step ahead with the script." Harbour teased that the audience will "see a lot of your favourite characters doing the thing that you love them for...but you'll also see them twist it and turn it into other colours and other flavors."

Harbour also confirmed that the upcoming season will throw some light on the back story of Hopper, who mysteriously lost his young daughter as was hinted in the previous seasons. He said: "You really do get to see a lot of his back story of who he was as a warrior in a sense and sort of the mistakes he made in the past come back to visit him. And he just sort of unfolds."

Harbour also noted that it has been "very moving" seeing his young co-stars- Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink grow up into teenagers as the show progressed. He said: "So it's very moving just to watch them grow up and especially to be like an avuncular father figure on the show and be so protective of those kids. To watch them grow up I get a degree of pride and also fear for all of them."